Common Anchorage Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Anchorage?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Holland America Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Anchorage?
Most commonly, cruises from Anchorage go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, World Cruise, Trans-Ocean, and Japan.
How many days are cruises from Anchorage?
Anchorage cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Anchorage cost?
Starting at just $37, choose the perfect cruise from Anchorage that fits your traveling desires.