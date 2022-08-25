Cruises out of Limassol

Cruises out of Limassol

SH Diana
13 Night
Revelations Of Suez, Sinai And The Red Sea

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Celestyal Discovery
7 Night
Greece Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Common Limassol Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Limassol?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Swan Hellenic Cruises and Celestyal.

What cruise trip options do I have from Limassol?

Most commonly, cruises from Limassol go to exciting destinations such as World Cruise, Greece, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.

How many days are cruises from Limassol?

Limassol cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Limassol cost?

Starting at just $5,380, choose the perfect cruise from Limassol that fits your traveling desires.

Limassol Cruise Reviews

Mediocre cruise

Long embarkation: My family and I have been informed to check-in from Limassol port, from 09:00 until 10:00, but the check-in opened 10:00.Read More
SVasilis

Graduation Cruise - Helpful Tips

Our family of 7 + 2 (grandparents), Embarked from our home town Limassol, Cyprus for our last full family trip as 4 of my children are graduates this year.Read More
DemetrisD

MSC Musica - Review

Despite these minor setbacks, our Mediterranean cruise with MSc Musica left us with fond memories, thanks to the outstanding room cleanliness, exceptional staff, and remarkable entertainment.I recently embarked on a Mediterranean cruise with MSc Musica, and overall, it was a memorable experience.Read More
Cruiser0310

If I had known before .....

It was bad enough for those of us who had paid to be there, but we felt so sorry for the crew who have to put up with this every week.We (my sister and I) chose this cruise because of the itinerary, with each of us coming from a different continent this made a change to meet and cruise in the Med rather than the Caribbean.Read More
FTOGigi

