Common Limassol Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Limassol?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Swan Hellenic Cruises and Celestyal.
What cruise trip options do I have from Limassol?
Most commonly, cruises from Limassol go to exciting destinations such as World Cruise, Greece, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.
How many days are cruises from Limassol?
Limassol cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Limassol cost?
Starting at just $5,380, choose the perfect cruise from Limassol that fits your traveling desires.