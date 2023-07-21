Cruises out of Reykjavik

Cruises out of Reykjavik

We found you 219 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic Landscapes

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic Landscapes

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Icelandic & Scottish Mysteries

276 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

354 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Greenland & Iceland Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

354 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

354 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
World Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Reykjavik To Dover

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Northern Isles

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Reykjavik Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Reykjavik?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Reykjavik?

Most commonly, cruises from Reykjavik go to exciting destinations such as World Cruise, Canada & New England, Baltic Sea, France, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Reykjavik?

Reykjavik cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Reykjavik cost?

Starting at just $649, choose the perfect cruise from Reykjavik that fits your traveling desires.

Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

Our cruise started off in Reykjavik, Iceland. Much of the info regarding this trip on the internet was wrong. Many writers said that to get from the airport to the center of Reykjavik was difficult.Read More
User Avatar
BnBinCT

Not Overly Impressed

The Reykjavik airport handles local flights only.Read More
User Avatar
EddieV

Perfect time of Year Cruise

Viking only visited one port in Iceland but we did arrive early and took a few day trips from Reykjavik. The cruise ship itself did not disappoint as they truly cater to the older crowd.Read More
User Avatar
Jwmsmm

The Land of Fire and Ice and the Original Vikings

Reykjavik was very walkable. English was spoken everywhere. I would strongly suggest getting a money conversion app to help convert Icelandic Krona to US dollars.Read More
User Avatar
ncgirl2017

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.