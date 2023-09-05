Cruises out of Kangerlussuaq

Cruises out of Kangerlussuaq

We found you 23 cruises

World Navigator
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

11 Night
Kangerlussuaq To Reykjavik

Le Boreal
Le Boreal

16 Night
Arctic Cruise

World Voyager
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

10 Night
Arctic Cruise

Le Boreal
Le Boreal

7 Night
Arctic Cruise

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

16 Night
Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

16 Night
Arctic Cruise

14 Night
Arctic Cruise

13 Night
Arctic Cruise

15 Night
Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

16 Night
Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

15 Night
Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

22 Night
Arctic Cruise

13 Night
Arctic Cruise

13 Night
Arctic Cruise

11 Night
Arc-gwg-12d2025: Gems Of West Greenland: Fjords, I...

Common Kangerlussuaq Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Kangerlussuaq?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Swan Hellenic Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from Kangerlussuaq?

Most commonly, cruises from Kangerlussuaq go to exciting destinations such as Greenland, Arctic, Iceland, Germany, and Scotland.

How many days are cruises from Kangerlussuaq?

Kangerlussuaq cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Kangerlussuaq cost?

Starting at just $3,599, choose the perfect cruise from Kangerlussuaq that fits your traveling desires.

Kangerlussuaq Cruise Reviews

Swan Hellenic’s Arctic Expedition Sep-Oct 2023

We were flown from Reykjavik Iceland to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to start.Read More
User Avatar
bikebum

Quite wonderful

As an expedition ship, deck 3 is where "base camp" is located.Deck 7 also has the observation Lounge where various talks were held and to where most people adjourned for the 6:30 briefing held by the expedition team to review the day and outline the plan for the next day which was always subject to change due to conditions.Read More
User Avatar
hungrybirder

Marvelous cruise, wonderful staff, delicious food and beautiful ship.

End of cruise, equally organized, zodiac back to the dock, transfer to the airport, our own charter plane again to Iceland from Greenland.Next day, they took use to the airport according to our flight plan.Read More
User Avatar
travelnewbie63

Great deluxe cruise—and very good value

Most bus tours of cities just pointed out locations (“that is our post office”) rather than teach about the local culture and lifestyle - good scientific information but not enough cultural presented - the food was just a notch below Silverseas (lack of flavor) All in all, a wonderful trip and I would not hesitate to use them again!Impartial information on the company was hard to find and some requests for info from the company were not as smooth as expected, but we eventually came around and felt comfortable enough to take a chance on them.Read More
User Avatar
LetsGooooo

