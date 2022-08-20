Cruises out of Dublin

Cruises out of Dublin

We found you 32 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sirena
Sirena

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Gaelic Explorer 7d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Wild Scottish Isles & Iceland

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Expedition Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

23 Night
World Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Dublin Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Dublin?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Swan Hellenic Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Dublin?

Most commonly, cruises from Dublin go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, World Cruise, Baltic Sea, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Dublin?

Dublin cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Dublin cost?

Starting at just $1,561, choose the perfect cruise from Dublin that fits your traveling desires.

Dublin Cruise Reviews

Probably our last Azamara cruise

Our ten day Ireland intensive cruise on Azamara Journey left from Dublin, circled Ireland and ended in Southampton.Read More
User Avatar
Captain Povey

Wonderful nightly world-class classical music Dublin to Glasgow; other aspects not ideal, especially communication

DAY 1, EMBARKATION, DUBLIN It was difficult to find out in advance online from the Ponant web or the very weak Ponant app, where exactly in Dublin we were embarking (there were three possibilities).Read More
User Avatar
Catlover54

Great Voyage from Dublin to Lisbon

Also, in rough seas the ship will stop operation of the elevators that could also adversely impact someone with a mobility issue.Great price point, good communication before sailing, fantastic ship, professional and friendly staff.Read More
User Avatar
Travel-Monkey

Wonderful way to get a taste of Ireland

We spent a night in Dublin before boarding the ship in the afternoon. We were given a time slot as facilities for shelter at the port are limited in Dublin and it all worked smoothly.Read More
User Avatar
AngieS

