Common Monaco Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Monaco?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Monaco?
Most commonly, cruises from Monaco go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.
How many days are cruises from Monaco?
Monaco cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Monaco cost?
Starting at just $946, choose the perfect cruise from Monaco that fits your traveling desires.