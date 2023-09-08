Unfortunately, SilverSea proved to be in "amateur night" mode throughout the trip, from no information provided from an MIA cruise agent at our pre-stay hotel in Monte Carlo to an unannounced US Coast Guard drill that made the ship off limits for almost a full day to have our cabin taken apart to reattach flailing flexible pipes.Other than the above, service, food, and facilities on the ship were all as expected for the price paid on a premium sailing.