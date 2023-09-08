Cruises out of Monaco

We found you 45 cruises

Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

20 Night
Tyrrhenian & Mediterranean Overture

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Vista
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

157 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

27 Night
Riviera, Mediterranean & Tyrrhenian Treasures

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

358 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mediterranean Rivieras & The Calanques

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Monaco Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Monaco?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Monaco?

Most commonly, cruises from Monaco go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Monaco?

Monaco cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Monaco cost?

Starting at just $946, choose the perfect cruise from Monaco that fits your traveling desires.

Monaco Cruise Reviews

New ship with rough edges but thanks and high praise for the butler

Unfortunately, SilverSea proved to be in "amateur night" mode throughout the trip, from no information provided from an MIA cruise agent at our pre-stay hotel in Monte Carlo to an unannounced US Coast Guard drill that made the ship off limits for almost a full day to have our cabin taken apart to reattach flailing flexible pipes.Other than the above, service, food, and facilities on the ship were all as expected for the price paid on a premium sailing.Read More
User Avatar
captain5

Amazing Cruise to Remember!

She made the process of adding a future cruise so easy and exciting.Annabel for future cruise was such a lovely lady who was able to take time with us and answer our questions.Read More
User Avatar
Janice Jurgens

Excellent cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

From the first day on board the staff made a point of knowing your name and treating you as special.Food: Prior to going on this cruise I read many reviews complaining of the quality of food and the portion size or the service.Read More
User Avatar
Fred7777

Lovely cruise

All the tours were included but we didn't fancy getting up at 6-30am and trundling around on a bus for hours so we made our own arrangements.Really nice cruise, although getting on a bit the ship was well maintained.Read More
User Avatar
Allasher

