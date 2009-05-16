Common Madeira (Funchal) Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Madeira (Funchal)?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Madeira (Funchal)?
Most commonly, cruises from Madeira (Funchal) go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Mediterranean, and Italy.
How many days are cruises from Madeira (Funchal)?
Madeira (Funchal) cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Madeira (Funchal) cost?
Starting at just $169, choose the perfect cruise from Madeira (Funchal) that fits your traveling desires.