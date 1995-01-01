Sign up for our weekly emails
Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.
Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.
Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!/p>
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.