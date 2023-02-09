Upcoming Cruise Ship Refurbishments

Sure, new cruise ships are all the rage, and if our Future Cruise Ship Orders is any indication, passengers will have plenty of shiny options to choose from over the next few years. Those who want some new bells and whistles without the price tag a new ship can command another option: the refurbishment, which can make an old ship look new. Ships are required to head into dry dock every few years for the "routine scrape of the barnacles" (minor cosmetic and engineering updates). If we covered every minor refurb, we'd have hundreds of ships on which to report, so in this chart we'll be focusing only on vessels that will undergo more major overhauls.

Tracking down the latest on every ship going into dry dock can require a surprising amount of detective work; details are heavily guarded at times, and even though our message boards are alive with the newest dates and features, we still need all hands on deck (pun intended).

Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Victory to be named Carnival Radiance

Dates: "2021" (Originally: March 18 to April 26, 2020)

Details: Carnival Victory will undergo a massive refit in Cadiz, Spain that encompasses most aspects of the ship, which will be renamed Carnival Radiance. It will receive four specialty restaurants: Cucina del Capitano, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi and Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse. On the top deck, the ship will get some of the line's most popular recreational activities including a ropes course, and a WaterWorks park with a 203-foot-long AquaTunnel slide, the line's signature 212-foot-long Twister waterslide and a 75-gallon PowerDrencher tipping bucket, along with a kiddie area. Other spaces to be added include Cherry on Top, RedFrog Pub and Piano Bar 88.

Carnival Radiance was originally set to debut in the summer of 2020, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ship's debut will be pushed back to Fall 2021.

Celebrity Cruises

Dates: On Hold

Details: Celebrity will overhaul all staterooms, taking everything down to the steel and rebuilding with a new layout and design; rooms will also be outfitted with RFID locks, the line's high-speed Xcelerate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. Additionally, Constellation will see its Main Dining Room redesigned with a lighter, airier decor; Michael's Club will be transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck will be added. Other changes include: the addition of the Le Petit Chef experience at Qsine; Cellar Masters will be transformed into a gastrobar; and the spa will be totally redesigned.

This refit is on-hold at the moment due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Dates: On Hold

Details: Celebrity will overhaul all staterooms, taking everything down to the steel and rebuilding with a new layout and design and refitting with RFID locks. Additionally, Infinity will see the Main Dining Room redesigned with a lighter, airier decor; Michael's Club will be transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck will be added. Also, Cellar Masters will be transformed into a gastrobar and the spa will be totally redesigned.

This refit is on-hold at the moment due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Dates: On Hold

Details: Celebrity Eclipse will receive additional suites including a Reflection Suite and several Signature Suites; all cabins will be outfitted with RFID locks, the line's high-speed Xcelerate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. Additionally, Michael's Club will be transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck will be added, as well. The ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant will be redesigned in an open, marketplace style; Cellar Masters wine bar will be transformed into a gastrobar; and the photo galleries will be converted to digital spaces.

Dates: On Hold

Details: Celebrity Solstice will receive additional suites including a Reflection Suite and several Signature Suites; all cabins will be outfitted with RFID locks, the line's high-speed Xcelerate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. Additionally, Michael's Club will be transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck will be added, as well. The ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant will be redesigned in an open, marketplace style; Cellar Masters wine bar will be transformed into a gastrobar; and the photo galleries will be converted to digital spaces.

This refit is on-hold at the moment due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Dates: On Hold

Details: Cabins on Celebrity Reflection will be outfitted with RFID locks and Bluetooth capability; Michael's Club will be transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck will be added. Additionally, the ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant will be redesigned in an open, marketplace style.

This refit is on-hold at the moment due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Celestyal Cruises

Dates Ongoing, Spring 2021

Details: After having purchased the former Costa NeoRomantica in 2020, Celestyal Cruises has renamed it Celestyal Experience and rolled out a new livery. Expect modest changes to occur throughout the vessel to transform it from a Costa to Celestyal vessel for its anticipated entry into service in spring 2021.

Crystal Cruises

There are currently no Crystal Cruises ship refurbishments scheduled.

Cunard Line

Dates: TBA - 2021

Details: Queen Mary 2 will receive the new Mareel Wellness & Beauty spa concept that was introduced aboard fleetmate Queen Elizabeth in late 2018. No other details are available at this time on the extent or scope of the rest of the drydock.

This refit is on-hold at the moment due to the ongoing global health crisis but is expected to be completed prior to the ship's re-entry into service.

Disney Cruise Line

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Dates: Early 2021

Details: Holland America's former Amsterdam was snapped up by Fred. Olsen Cruises in 2020 and renamed Bolette. In addition to a new livery, Bolette and Borealis are expected to be refitted to add signature spaces like the Morning Light Pub. Additional details are still forthcoming.

Dates: Early 2021

Details: The former Rotterdam has been purchased by Fred. Olsen Cruises and will be refitted to add the line's signatures spaces and other touches. Additional details are still forthcoming.

Holland America Line

There are currently no Holland America ship refurbishments scheduled.

Hurtigruten

Dates: 2021

Details: Hurtigruten's MS Trollfjord will undergo a massive refurbishment in 2021, which will see it outfitted with battery packs to allow the engines to operate using hybrid power. Shore-powered equipment will also be added, which will permit the ship to operate using only battery power when docked in ports with shore power facilities -- cutting emissions to zero. At the same time, all cabins and suites will be renovated, with new suites added, and all public spaces will be redesigned. The main restaurant will become Restaurant Aune and a new specialty venue, Restaurant Lindstrom, will offer modern Norwegian cuisine. The Fredheim restaurant will serve as the ships' more informal dining venue and a new outdoor grill will also be introduced. The ship will also get a new wellness area with gym, lounge and treatment rooms; an Expedition Launch (the tender area) and a Science Centre will be added, and the outdoor hot tubs will be upgraded, and car deck removed. When it emerges from dry dock, the ship will have a new name -- MS Maud.

MSC Cruises

There are currently no MSC refurbishments scheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line

There are currently no Norwegian Cruise Line refurbishments scheduled.

Oceania Cruises

Dates: On Hold

Details: The final chapter in the line's OceaniaNEXT refurbishment schedule, Oceania's Nautica will be fully re-imagined by Miami-based Studio DADO, bringing the ship in line with the rest of Oceania's totally transformed vessels. Passengers embarking will be treated to updated staterooms, suites and public spaces boasting a new, brighter decor scheme of new softer colors inspired by the sea in place of the old, dark Renaissance-era interiors.

The refit was put on hold due to the ongoing global health crisis, but is expected to be completed in 2021.

P&O Australia

Ship: Pacific Adventure

Dates: Spring 2021

Details: Golden Princess will be transferred to the P&O Australia fleet and transformed into Pacific Adventure in October 2020. It will have a more spacious adults-only Oasis retreat, the new Byron Bay Beach Club and a new family entertainment area, which includes a pool under a sliding glass roof, dual waterslides and enjoy group games such as lawn bowls, table tennis, hop scotch and quoits.

Ship: Pacific Encounter

Dates: Spring 2021

Details: Star Princess will be transferred to the P&O Australia fleet and transformed into Pacific Encounter in 2021. Further details are yet to be announced.

P&O Cruises

There are currently no P&O ship refurbishments scheduled.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

There are currently no Paul Gauguin ship refurbishments scheduled.

Princess Cruises

There are currently no Princess Cruises ship refurbishments scheduled.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Dates: 2021

Details: Liberty of the Seas will undergo a Royal Amplified refurbishment, which will touch on most elements of the ship. Specific details have yet to be revealed.

Dates: 2021

Details: Adventure of the Seas will undergo a Royal Amplified refurbishment, which will touch on most elements of the ship. Specific details have yet to be revealed.

Seabourn Cruises

There are currently no Seabourn refurbishments on the schedule at this time.

Silversea

Dates: TBC

Details: Silver Wind will get the same treatment that sister-ship Silver Cloud did back in 2017 when it was converted into a proper ice-strengthened expedition ship. Part of Silversea's "Project Invictus" refurbishment program, Silver Wind was scheduled to go under the knife in the summer of 2020 to receive a new ice-strengthened hull; upgraded navigation and technical equipment; a fleet of onboard zodiac rafts and kayaks; and a reduced passenger capacity of 254, down from 298. In addition, all suites will be completely refurbished and upgrade, along with the vessel's public spaces. Expect new and refreshed looks for the Spa and Salon; Reception Area; the main bar area; La Dame; La Terrazza; the Observation Lounge; the Panorama Lounge; Pool Bar; and the conversion of the ship's main show lounge into a space for lectures and presentations.

The scope of this refurbishment is still on-hold due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Windstar Cruises

Dates: Early 2021 (Enters Service May 1, 2021)

Details: The second vessel to undergo Windstar's \$250-million initiative, Star Legend will be stretched and re-engined in the spring of 2021. By inserting a new prefabricated midsection, Star Legend will increase in capacity from 212 to 312 passengers and in length from 440 feet to approximately 524 feet. The ship will also see its public spaces, dining venues and spa redesigned and enlarged. On the technical side of things, each ship will be fitted with newer and more environmentally-friendly engines, and the existing plumbing and electrical systems will be completely replaced.

Dates: Early 2021 (enters service July 14, 2021)