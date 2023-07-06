This is a small ship, carrying just 458 passengers, and you'll have discovered it all not long after you board (there is no casino, multiple dining options, shows, a cruise director or even balconies!). However, the point of this cruise is not what's onboard but what you do on land -- and there is plenty of that on offer from snowmobiling, wildlife watching and visiting a marble mine to horse riding, not to mention seeing the fabled northern lights, the main reason people take this journey over the winter months.

Richard With is primarily a "functional" ship (as are all the Hurtigruten ships that ply the1,250-mile Norwegian coastline), with space for cars and cargo, and stopping at 36 ports in five days, some of them for as short as 15 minutes. Passengers onboard are either here for the part coastal voyage (south or north) or the full round trip, 11-day voyage, or they are locals using the ship to hop from port to port.

Having said that, while onboard you are genuinely made to feel like it's your home away from home. The crew make you feel welcome and special. Most are local and all speak exceptional, often accentless, English. Richard With also excels in terms of food, superbly prepared, so fresh you might have seen it caught that day and exceptionally tasty.

It's not "cruising" in the traditional sense, but if you yearn for accommodations as good as you'd find on a premium vessel and want to "upgrade" your experience, Hurtigruten does have a Platinum fare type. This includes a guaranteed mini-suite, turn-down service (featuring fresh towels and water bottles daily) and private airport transfers.

Whether you opt for premium (or go for the "basic" fare), a Norwegian coastal voyage on Richard With is likely to be an adventure like no other you have experienced before.