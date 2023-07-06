  • Write a Review
Richard With Review

4.0 / 5.0
64 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

Richard With (named after the founder of Hurtigruten), is not a new ship, but it did have a bow-to-stern refresh in late 2018 which has completely changed the ship, bringing it up-to-date techwise, offering cabin types that appeal to cruisers looking for a more luxe experience, a wider variety of dining options, a high-tech multimedia center and new leisure choices, including two hot tubs and a bigger gym and sauna.

This is a small ship, carrying just 458 passengers, and you'll have discovered it all not long after you board (there is no casino, multiple dining options, shows, a cruise director or even balconies!). However, the point of this cruise is not what's onboard but what you do on land -- and there is plenty of that on offer from snowmobiling, wildlife watching and visiting a marble mine to horse riding, not to mention seeing the fabled northern lights, the main reason people take this journey over the winter months.

Richard With is primarily a "functional" ship (as are all the Hurtigruten ships that ply the1,250-mile Norwegian coastline), with space for cars and cargo, and stopping at 36 ports in five days, some of them for as short as 15 minutes. Passengers onboard are either here for the part coastal voyage (south or north) or the full round trip, 11-day voyage, or they are locals using the ship to hop from port to port.

Having said that, while onboard you are genuinely made to feel like it's your home away from home. The crew make you feel welcome and special. Most are local and all speak exceptional, often accentless, English. Richard With also excels in terms of food, superbly prepared, so fresh you might have seen it caught that day and exceptionally tasty.

It's not "cruising" in the traditional sense, but if you yearn for accommodations as good as you'd find on a premium vessel and want to "upgrade" your experience, Hurtigruten does have a Platinum fare type. This includes a guaranteed mini-suite, turn-down service (featuring fresh towels and water bottles daily) and private airport transfers.

Whether you opt for premium (or go for the "basic" fare), a Norwegian coastal voyage on Richard With is likely to be an adventure like no other you have experienced before.

Pros

Outstanding food, superb service, bucket-list excursions and a number of suites which offer a luxury experience

Cons

Lower inside cabins are cramped and noisy; no late-night entertainment at all; sauna too small for everyone trying to cram inside

Bottom Line

You'll love MS Richard With if you like great food, cozy cabins, an extensive range of incredible shore excursions and an intimate vibe

About

Passengers: 458
Crew: 60
Passenger to Crew: 7.63:1
Launched: 1993
Shore Excursions: 33

Sails To

British Isles & Western Europe

Sails From

Bergen

Fellow Passengers

Passenger mix is primarily Norwegian, German and French, with all announcements made in Norwegian, English and German. The average age is around 65, with people mainly in groups, though this skews younger during the summer vacation with families onboard.

Hurtigruten Richard With Dress Code

There is no dress code, day or evening. The order of the day is practical, comfortable and, perhaps most importantly, suited to the time of year. Hurtigruten does offer a suggested packing list. For winter: waterproof outers and boots, thermals, a warm jacket, a warm jumper, hoodie and gloves. In the summer, invest in sunglasses and sunscreen, shorts and a hat. Walking poles are recommended at all times of the year, as is a bathing suit for the Jacuzzis and sauna onboard.

MS Richard With Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Main dining room (MDR)

  • Use of the gym, sauna and hot tubs

  • Coffee and tea in MDR

  • Lectures

Not included with your cruise fare

  • Gratuities (cash only, any currency)

  • All drinks beyond dispensed water, tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

More about Hurtigruten Richard With

Where does Hurtigruten Richard With sail from?

Hurtigruten Richard With departs from Bergen

Where does Hurtigruten Richard With sail to?

Hurtigruten Richard With cruises to Tromso, Trondheim, Molde, Alesund, Bergen, and Geiranger

How much does it cost to go on Hurtigruten Richard With?

Cruises on Hurtigruten Richard With start from $978 per person.
Hurtigruten Richard With Cruiser Reviews

Nice boat and food but nothing to do, expensive extras and very short stops

Mushroom soup was very nice - but no seconds or larger portions Get a table then stuck with it - so why not rotate so everyone gets a window?Read More
UK Oxford

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Spectacular view of nature with hotell qualities

Done this trip before with the same ship, which satisfied. Corona time has special challenges, and was answered. Food was served with grace and deserved a Michelin star or two.Read More
ArneLeo

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

A journey on a working ship stopping at many ports.

We had gone with them 2 years ago through the NW Passage on the Roald Amundsen ship and were very disappointed with the ship and the staff.Read More
Westons

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The hole trip was a amazing journey

The food creation wars very good, more than expected and the ship was great.The food wars delicious, the crew was friendly and helps where ever they can.Read More
Steffen_German

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

