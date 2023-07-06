A cruise on Seabourn Sojourn, particularly a longer sailing, resembles short-term membership at an upscale country club or boutique hotel. Bridge and trivia teams stay the same throughout the voyage, allowing friendships to form, dinners to be planned and cards to be exchanged.

Because Sojourn is all-inclusive, there are few chits to sign, and all cabins seem to be treated equally. Once you're onboard, you'll feel like you're with the "in crowd," and it's easy to slip into the caviar and Champagne lifestyle. (Both are dispensed liberally.)

Beyond the service, which was decent, we appreciated the aura of thoughtfulness that permeated the ship. Cultural performances were tied to the destination, restaurants often reflected local food and the enrichment lectures, led by members of the line's Ventures by Seabourn excursion staff, were on point.

The ship itself also has much to recommend it. We loved Seabourn Square, a clever and spacious area on Deck 7 that manages to combine a coffee bar, library, shops, internet cafe and a discreet guest services area. (Plus, the recliners are perfect for a read or a rest.) Sun-lovers are also spoiled for choice: Beyond the convivial main pool area, loungers abound at a smaller pool tucked away on Deck 5, a whirlpool at the front of the ship and other alcoves.

Dining, too, maintains a high standard, no matter where on the ship you might be. Whether it's The Colonnade -- a buffet during the day that turns into a waiter-served dining area at night -- or The Restaurant, the ship's main dining room, meals are sophisticated and tasty, with plenty of choices for those with food allergies and preferences.

We loved the fact that there are no set dining times; that wine is described in varietals, not colors; and that a meal from The Restaurant could be delivered to your stateroom, course by course, complete with a formal table setting. Plus, a fleetwide partnership with celebrity chef Thomas Keller adds further culinary techniques and styles to the mix.

Where Sojourn needs the most improvement is in its entertainment. Besides enrichment lectures and trivia, there aren't many organized activities during the day, and apart from one or two memorable performances, the nighttime entertainment leaned toward mediocre.

Still, these are minor quibbles for a cruise line that seems to be successfully navigating the demographic changes within luxury cruising as it begins to skew younger. We're looking forward to seeing how Seabourn adapts its Ventures by Seabourn shore excursion and enrichment programs as it expands its more active, adventurous offerings.