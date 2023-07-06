Wind Spirit has a modest profile, 360 feet long at the waterline, and with just 148 passengers, the onboard experience is more river ship than ocean ship. What does that mean? You will never feel crowded, whether it's waiting for a tender to shuttle you to shore or lining up for the breakfast buffet. And with a staff-to-passenger ratio of 1 to 1.5, service across the ship is top-notch. You won't be watching movies under the stars or Broadway-style shows that are hallmarks of the large ocean ships -- but you will likely enjoy sail-away every afternoon.

Not surprisingly, these are active itineraries with an emphasis on water sports, although shore excursions and enrichment programs also highlight the culture and sacred spaces of the islands. Wind Spirit also knows how to throw a party, French Polynesian-style. Its "destination discovery" events on tiny, private islands called "motus" -- ranging from beach parties to feasts followed by fire-walking performances -- rival the best its competitors have to offer.

Polynesians use the word "mana" to refer to the spirit of their islands. The aptly named Wind Spirit does a terrific job bringing that mana to the passenger experience.