For travelers swept up in the romance of a sailing vessel, Wind Star delivers nautical inspiration galore: an elegant fluted funnel; six triangular, self-furling, computer-operated sails; and four masts that each rise to 204 feet. (The sails aren't just for show, either; the captain uses them, as needed, to increase speed and stability.) With 10,000 square feet of open deck space covered in teak wood and an aura reminiscent of sailing ships of yore, Wind Star is a sailor's dream. When the ship sets sail, the longstanding tradition is to play the bombastic theme song "Conquest of Paradise" from the film "1492," with sails unfurling as the music builds to a resounding crescendo.

Also adding to the ship's romantic atmosphere is its low passenger occupancy, which ensures a high crew-to-passenger ratio (1 to 1.5) and attentive, personalized service. You might be surprised at how quickly staff learn passengers' names, and some repeat cruisers and employees have developed friendships. Several returning passengers on our cruise told us the service is a big part of what keeps them coming back; one group told us they returned specifically for their dining room waiter, and requested to sit in his section every night.

Between the outstanding service and upscale touches -- such as inclusive dining, with the opportunity to enjoy James Beard Award-winning chef's creations every night -- passengers can be pampered without feeling like they're in a stuffy or pretentious environment. (In fact, Windstar encourages against packing a suit and tie.) On the other hand, you must be OK with sacrificing common luxury touches, like balconies in the staterooms and multiple dining options.

If a razzmatazz theater with Broadway-style shows, a bling-a-ding casino and multiple nightclubs showcasing a breadth of musical genres are musts, Wind Star's tranquil tucked-into-bed-by-midnight vibe will leave you wanting more. On the other hand, if you crave interesting conversations with engaging people in a laid-back-yet-sophisticated environment marked by top-notch service and fine food, this ship is the perfect escape.