  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Wind Star Review

4.5 / 5.0
113 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Gina Kramer
Contributor

Paying tribute to the golden age of tall ships, Wind Star -- a four-mast, motor-sailing yacht -- is the namesake ship in Windstar Cruises' informal-yet-upscale fleet. The 148-passenger ship specializes in taking cruisers to exotic destinations around the world, highlighting smaller ports big ships can't access. Though Wind Star debuted in 1986, don't let the ship's age fool you; routine maintenance and bow-to-stern refurbishments guarantee it can deftly maneuver across waves and look sexy doing it.

For travelers swept up in the romance of a sailing vessel, Wind Star delivers nautical inspiration galore: an elegant fluted funnel; six triangular, self-furling, computer-operated sails; and four masts that each rise to 204 feet. (The sails aren't just for show, either; the captain uses them, as needed, to increase speed and stability.) With 10,000 square feet of open deck space covered in teak wood and an aura reminiscent of sailing ships of yore, Wind Star is a sailor's dream. When the ship sets sail, the longstanding tradition is to play the bombastic theme song "Conquest of Paradise" from the film "1492," with sails unfurling as the music builds to a resounding crescendo.

Also adding to the ship's romantic atmosphere is its low passenger occupancy, which ensures a high crew-to-passenger ratio (1 to 1.5) and attentive, personalized service. You might be surprised at how quickly staff learn passengers' names, and some repeat cruisers and employees have developed friendships. Several returning passengers on our cruise told us the service is a big part of what keeps them coming back; one group told us they returned specifically for their dining room waiter, and requested to sit in his section every night.

Between the outstanding service and upscale touches -- such as inclusive dining, with the opportunity to enjoy James Beard Award-winning chef's creations every night -- passengers can be pampered without feeling like they're in a stuffy or pretentious environment. (In fact, Windstar encourages against packing a suit and tie.) On the other hand, you must be OK with sacrificing common luxury touches, like balconies in the staterooms and multiple dining options.

If a razzmatazz theater with Broadway-style shows, a bling-a-ding casino and multiple nightclubs showcasing a breadth of musical genres are musts, Wind Star's tranquil tucked-into-bed-by-midnight vibe will leave you wanting more. On the other hand, if you crave interesting conversations with engaging people in a laid-back-yet-sophisticated environment marked by top-notch service and fine food, this ship is the perfect escape.

Pros

Romantic four-mast sailing ship with exceptional service.

Cons

Lack of daytime activities and nighttime entertainment.

Bottom Line

Perfect for adventurous travelers and sailing enthusiasts who prefer to go off the beaten path.

About

Passengers: 148
Crew: 90
Passenger to Crew: 1.64:1
Launched: 1986
Shore Excursions: 430

Sails To

Greece, Eastern Caribbean, Caribbean, Mediterranean

Sails From

Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Puerto Caldera, Colon, Cristobal, Barbados, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Lisbon, Tenerife

Fellow Passengers

Well-heeled and well-traveled, Wind Star passengers are active, adventurous and skew toward middle age, with some in their 70s or older and some in their 30s or younger. Sea-loving honeymooners are attracted to the enchantment of a sailing yacht. Passengers are predominantly North Americans, no matter where Wind Star navigates, and the onboard language is English. Occasionally, the line will welcome other nationalities such as those from the UK, Australia and Germany. Many travelers are also repeat Windstar cruisers.

Note: The ship is not accessible to those with mobility issues; there are no elevators, so getting between decks is done via stairs, some of which are narrow, and there are no accessible cabins. Several of the ship's port visits also involve "wet landings," meaning passengers tender on a Zodiac (as opposed to a lifeboat) and have to walk through ankle- to knee-deep water to get to shore.

Windstar Wind Star Dress Code

Passengers on Wind Star will never feel pressured to dress to the nines; the line suggests packing like you would for an elegant resort, while ensuring you remain comfortable. During the day, shorts and a blouse, a sundress or cover-up (over a bathing suit) are suitable for women, while men typically wear a collared shirt and shorts. Shore excursion attire is far more casual, with both men and women wearing T-shirts and UV-protective sportswear.

At night, the dress code becomes Casual Elegance, meaning T-shirts, shorts, jeans, flip-flops and hats are prohibited in the main dining room (but acceptable in Candles, the ship's casual outdoor dinner venue). Women commonly wear a dress, skirt and blouse or pantsuit, and men sport slacks with dress shirts or collared shirts. We didn't see any men on our cruise wearing a suit and tie, as they're not required or even suggested. There also are no theme nights necessitating costumes or special attire.

Wind Star Inclusions

All meals in all venues at all times are covered in your cruise fare, as are nonalcoholic beverages, espresso and cappuccino. A service fee of $13.50 per person, per day, is automatically added to passenger accounts. In addition, a tip of 15 percent is automatically added to bar and spa bills.

The U.S. dollar is the currency used onboard.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Wind Star price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Wind Star Cruise from $1,899

Any Month

More about Windstar Wind Star

Where does Windstar Wind Star sail from?

Windstar Wind Star departs from Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Puerto Caldera, Colon, Cristobal, Barbados, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Tenerife

Where does Windstar Wind Star sail to?

Windstar Wind Star cruises to Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Santorini, Nafplion, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Quepos, Isla Parida, Colon (Cristobal), Cartagena (Colombia), Santa Marta, Aruba, Bonaire, Grenada, Mayreau, Barbados, Corinto, San Juan del Sur, Lisbon, Gythion, Taormina (Messina), Sorrento, Rome (Civitavecchia), Portoferraio, Calvi, Port Mahon, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena (Spain), Malaga, Tangier, Bequia, Madeira (Funchal), La Palma, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Tenerife, and Lanzarote

How much does it cost to go on Windstar Wind Star?

Cruises on Windstar Wind Star start from $1,899 per person.

Is Windstar Wind Star a good ship to cruise on?

Windstar Wind Star won 5 awards over the years.
Windstar Wind Star Cruiser Reviews

AMAZING TRIP AND INCREDIBLE STAFF!!!!

I have traveled on other Windstar ships in the past (Wind Surf- Caribbean) and this one was just as great.Read More
aabrom

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

It's the People!

I can't say enough good things about the people on Wind Star.Read More
Eclecticist

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Cruising in a late-pandemic world

Wind Star holds 148 passengers when full. We probably met all of them and had dinner or drinks with most of them over the 18 days on board. A very pleasant social atmosphere.Read More
LJWECOC

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Denali land package + 7 day cruise in Alaska -- FANTASTIC

The small ship provided a great intimate experience.Our room was unusually spacious for a cruise ship, the bathroom was actually quite roomy, and the shower was 'relatively'' spacious.Read More
ColoradoGem

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Windstar Cruises Fleet
Wind Spirit
102 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map