Hurtigruten Cruises

797 Reviews
Nordkapp

About Hurtigruten Cruises

This historic line has been sailing Norwegian waters since 1893. It initially began operating as a daily passenger and freight service for locals along the 780-mile coastline between Bergen to Kirkenses. Operating 365 days a year, it remains a life-line for many smaller inaccessible towns and villages.

It has since evolved to combine a vital transport link with cruise experience for overseas visitors that want to enjoy the beauty of the Norwegian fjords, islands and coastal scenery. As ships hug the coastline there is always something to see, plus the opportunities to time voyages to coincide with the summer spectacle of the midnight sun and winter northern lights.

Following the introduction of expedition vessels, which sail to Norway and other parts of the globe, in 2020 the Hurtigruten Group decided to create a pair of distinct brands to differentiate between the two very different coastal and expedition experiences on offer. This culminated in 2023 -- the year Hurtigruten Norway's Coastal Express celebrated 130 years of operating the original Norwegian coastal route -- with the name shortened to Hurtigruten, which translates as "the fast route" in Norwegian.

This section currently has nine ships; MS Nordstjernen, MS Trollfjord, MS Kong Harold, MS Nordkapp, MS Nordlys, MS Nordnorge, MS Polarlys, MS Richard With and MS Vesteralen. In January 2024 they will be joined by the hybrid-powered vessel MS Otto Sverdrup which will transfer from the line's separate adventure travel arm, Hurtigruten Expeditions which has six ships and is now known as HX following the 2023 rebrand.

The Hurtigruten ships carry between 104 and 619 passengers. The 500-passenger MS Trollfjord recently underwent and extensive refurbishment, which purposefully combines nostalgic retro features with updated amenities to reflect the line's 130th anniversary year,

Both Hurtigruten and HX are wholly owned by the Hurtigruten Group which also includes Hurtigruten Svalbard, which operates hotels, restaurants and land-based activities. The parent company also has a 25 percent stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, which offers sustainable travel in the Galapagos.

  • More about Hurtigruten

  • Who goes on Hurtigruten cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Hurtigruten cruise?

We found you 152 cruises

Trollfjord
Trollfjord

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nordnorge
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

50 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Kong Harald
Kong Harald

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Maud
M S Maud main ( Photo by Adam Coulter)

10 Night
Iceland Cruise

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

5 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

50 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

5 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

66 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

5 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

50 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Norway Cruise

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Hurtigruten Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Hurtigruten cruise ships?

Hurtigruten appeals to well-traveled folk that want to marvel at the Norwegian scenery, mix with locals, eat traditional cuisine and have the option to participate in outdoor adventures and activities along the way. To make the most of the sailings, it helps to be mobile.

Do I have to dress up on a Hurtigruten cruise?

No. These sailings are very casual, with no need to dress for dinner, and the most important thing is to pack comfortable outdoor clothing. Norway has four seasons the Hurtigruten website provides useful packing tips on what to bring, depending on the time of year. Whatever the season, make sure you bring a swimsuit to make the most of the outdoor hot tubs. If you do forget anything, the ships have boutiques selling Norwegian knitwear and clothing.

Is everything free on Hurtigruten cruises?

Hurtigruten has a flexible pricing policy so you can decide how little or how much you want included. This starts with the basic fare which includes all meals with and the cabin category with the cabin number and dining time allocated at check-in. The select package (the most popular) allows passengers to book specific cabins and preferred dining time, complimentary tea, coffee and Wi-Fi The platinum option includes all the select perks plus a drinks package with dinner, two shore excursions on 11- and 12-day voyages and one shore tour on 6- and 7-day itineraries, airport transfers, daily turn-down service and a welcome basket on embarkation day.

What are Hurtigruten’s most popular activities?

The scenery is undoubtedly the star of the show. On the classic longer sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes and back ships stop at 34 coastal communities throughout the day and night, with city stays of several hours and some stops of just 10 to 45 minutes to allow foot passengers and freight on and off. The extensive shore excursion program also focuses on nature, with popular options including husky dog sledding, guided hikes and hunting the northern lights. (Hurtigruten is so confident passengers will see the aurora borealis between late September through March on voyages of 11 days or more that it offers a free week-long voyage if the northern lights are not sighted).

Why go with Hurtigruten?

  • The classic Norwegian coastal voyage is arguably one of the most scenic in the world
  • Selected winter voyages in Norway offer a Northern Lights Promise -- or a free cruise
  • State-of-the-art, sustainable expedition program explores the poles and the tropics

Best for: Active passengers that love the great outdoors and want an authentic experience exploring Norway's stunning coastline and fjords on small, comfortable vessels.

Not for: Cruisers looking for big luxurious ships filled with onboard entertainment, activities and dining options, sun-seekers and fans of leisurely sea days.

Hurtigruten Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Great, scenic, but slow paced journey (age 20s).

Service The costal excursion team and staff were excellent, especially since there are not many people on this cruise ship!About the "boring" comment, as the editor review stated, most of this trip is focused on the ports and the scenery, so you'll usually spend your time on deck 7 looking out at the scenery.Read More
User Avatar
Hungryboat077

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 29s

Poor service, poor ship

The cruise itself was reasonable except the ship docked at too many places of no interest whatsoever and it seemed designed to sell extremely expensive excursions.We would recommend a cruise to the Arctic the scenery is stunning, some of the towns lovely and dog sledding an amazing experience however we would suggest going on a bigger/higher grade ship with less stops at non places.Read More
User Avatar
Charley12

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 76s

First time cruisers

The bread, crackers and toaster were in a certain position for breakfast, but on more than one occasion I watched non gluten free bread being fed into the toaster because people either didn't understand the concept or language on the sign, or were impatient for the other toasters provided.Then at lunch and dinner they moved the gf bread and crackers to another spot which doesn't help the non-gluten free people realise that this area is not to be contaminated.Read More
User Avatar
Lea Di

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Nordlys - Platinum Upgrade

One thing we would suggest.....You can get off and do excursions, or your own thing.Read More
User Avatar
Debra 1960

few6-10 Cruises

Age 64s

Related Cruises

Maud

Maud

105 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordnorge

Hurtigruten Nordnorge

50 Reviews
Hurtigruten Trollfjord

Hurtigruten Trollfjord

64 Reviews
Otto Sverdrup

Otto Sverdrup

65 Reviews
Hurtigruten Polarlys

Hurtigruten Polarlys

62 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordkapp

Hurtigruten Nordkapp

56 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordlys

Hurtigruten Nordlys

59 Reviews
Hurtigruten Richard With

Hurtigruten Richard With

66 Reviews
Hurtigruten Vesteralen

Hurtigruten Vesteralen

21 Reviews
Hurtigruten Lofoten

Hurtigruten Lofoten

31 Reviews
Hurtigruten Kong Harald

Hurtigruten Kong Harald

26 Reviews
Nordstjernen

Nordstjernen

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.