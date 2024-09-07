Hurtigruten Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Hurtigruten cruise ships?
Hurtigruten appeals to well-traveled folk that want to marvel at the Norwegian scenery, mix with locals, eat traditional cuisine and have the option to participate in outdoor adventures and activities along the way. To make the most of the sailings, it helps to be mobile.
Do I have to dress up on a Hurtigruten cruise?
No. These sailings are very casual, with no need to dress for dinner, and the most important thing is to pack comfortable outdoor clothing. Norway has four seasons the Hurtigruten website provides useful packing tips on what to bring, depending on the time of year. Whatever the season, make sure you bring a swimsuit to make the most of the outdoor hot tubs. If you do forget anything, the ships have boutiques selling Norwegian knitwear and clothing.
Is everything free on Hurtigruten cruises?
Hurtigruten has a flexible pricing policy so you can decide how little or how much you want included. This starts with the basic fare which includes all meals with and the cabin category with the cabin number and dining time allocated at check-in. The select package (the most popular) allows passengers to book specific cabins and preferred dining time, complimentary tea, coffee and Wi-Fi The platinum option includes all the select perks plus a drinks package with dinner, two shore excursions on 11- and 12-day voyages and one shore tour on 6- and 7-day itineraries, airport transfers, daily turn-down service and a welcome basket on embarkation day.
What are Hurtigruten’s most popular activities?
The scenery is undoubtedly the star of the show. On the classic longer sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes and back ships stop at 34 coastal communities throughout the day and night, with city stays of several hours and some stops of just 10 to 45 minutes to allow foot passengers and freight on and off. The extensive shore excursion program also focuses on nature, with popular options including husky dog sledding, guided hikes and hunting the northern lights. (Hurtigruten is so confident passengers will see the aurora borealis between late September through March on voyages of 11 days or more that it offers a free week-long voyage if the northern lights are not sighted).
Why go with Hurtigruten?
- The classic Norwegian coastal voyage is arguably one of the most scenic in the world
- Selected winter voyages in Norway offer a Northern Lights Promise -- or a free cruise
- State-of-the-art, sustainable expedition program explores the poles and the tropics
Best for: Active passengers that love the great outdoors and want an authentic experience exploring Norway's stunning coastline and fjords on small, comfortable vessels.
Not for: Cruisers looking for big luxurious ships filled with onboard entertainment, activities and dining options, sun-seekers and fans of leisurely sea days.