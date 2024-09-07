This historic line has been sailing Norwegian waters since 1893. It initially began operating as a daily passenger and freight service for locals along the 780-mile coastline between Bergen to Kirkenses. Operating 365 days a year, it remains a life-line for many smaller inaccessible towns and villages.

It has since evolved to combine a vital transport link with cruise experience for overseas visitors that want to enjoy the beauty of the Norwegian fjords, islands and coastal scenery. As ships hug the coastline there is always something to see, plus the opportunities to time voyages to coincide with the summer spectacle of the midnight sun and winter northern lights.

Following the introduction of expedition vessels, which sail to Norway and other parts of the globe, in 2020 the Hurtigruten Group decided to create a pair of distinct brands to differentiate between the two very different coastal and expedition experiences on offer. This culminated in 2023 -- the year Hurtigruten Norway's Coastal Express celebrated 130 years of operating the original Norwegian coastal route -- with the name shortened to Hurtigruten, which translates as "the fast route" in Norwegian.

This section currently has nine ships; MS Nordstjernen, MS Trollfjord, MS Kong Harold, MS Nordkapp, MS Nordlys, MS Nordnorge, MS Polarlys, MS Richard With and MS Vesteralen. In January 2024 they will be joined by the hybrid-powered vessel MS Otto Sverdrup which will transfer from the line's separate adventure travel arm, Hurtigruten Expeditions which has six ships and is now known as HX following the 2023 rebrand.

The Hurtigruten ships carry between 104 and 619 passengers. The 500-passenger MS Trollfjord recently underwent and extensive refurbishment, which purposefully combines nostalgic retro features with updated amenities to reflect the line's 130th anniversary year,

Both Hurtigruten and HX are wholly owned by the Hurtigruten Group which also includes Hurtigruten Svalbard, which operates hotels, restaurants and land-based activities. The parent company also has a 25 percent stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, which offers sustainable travel in the Galapagos.