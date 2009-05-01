  • Write a Review
Rotterdam to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

3.4
Average
14 reviews

1-10 of 14 Rotterdam to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Retreat Guest-The worst food all over ship

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Apex

AlexCruisesWithHusband
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We traveled to Scandinavia out of Amsterdam May 2023. We traveled with 10 people total, including a two year old. Had one penthouse room and three retreat suites. We had done NCL last October and did the Haven so we were thrilled about trying the upscale Celebrity line. I’m never using Celebrity again. The food was so atrocious (except for the Eden). The customer service including an ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

A few good staff but mostly trash

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Preziosa

Curlygirl47
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My best friend booked us this cruise for a girls trip. We were excited to see different parts of Europe and the ship was gorgeous online. Even better, the price appeared to be really good for the length and destinations of the trip. Our first night here, a waiter in the buffet tried to sell us prostitutes and convince us to go into Rotterdam with him that night to go clubbing. We declined. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Again a delay and storno of landing because of technical problems

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Aegidius
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Visiting norway and iceland Again Queen Elizabeth has technical problems : can‘ t therefore landing in Isjafordur. Excursions are cancelled; yesterday night the ship could‘t drive all the time with her max. speed, so we had a delay in Akureyi. I remember my cruising by QE 2 years ago: in St. Petersburg we could‘t depart; by the way: it has been the same captain Why cunard is not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse

NORWEGIAN BREAKAWAY

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

maptravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

NCL newest ship The Norwegian Breakaway just completed its first 1 night cruise from Rotterdam to Southampton and I was one of the lucky ones on this maiden cruise. I will give you a full and detailed review of the ship. Firstly the ship itself is much better looking than its sister Epic but still its not so eye catching as some may want. The Waterfront promenade from what I saw does not ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2013

Many personal problems - but a great cruise at all

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Westerdam

HeinBloed
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I had many personal problems but I can differ between my individual problems and the general condition on the ship. There was a t-shirt available: DAM good ship DAM good crew DAM good food DAM good shows DAM good cruise DAM good vacation I will be very proud in the future to wear this t-shirt when I am going on other cruise lines. DAM good ship I was "mission control" of totally four ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2010

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

May never again travel on Holland America

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Westerdam

drothman
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my 6th or 7th cruise, and my third with Holland America (prior 2 were to Alaska). This cruise left from Rotterdam for one week in the Norwegian fjords. A good friend, who had only previously cruised on small expeditionary ships joined us as I told her how satisfied I had been with Holland America in the past. To say I was embarrased by Holland America this time is a vast understatement. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2010

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Wonderful Norway, poor Westerdam!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Westerdam

CoCoHolland
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Chaos at Rotterdam Cruise Terminal As a loyal HAL cruise guest (this was cruise # 6 this year and all on HAL) I am very disappointed in my most recent experience with their cruise to Norway on the Westerdam. This itinerary was a classic case of ongoing small details adding up to a very mediocre cruise experience. The worst experience happened on the day of embarkation. Rotterdam cruise terminal ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2010

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Scandinavian Journey on Jade

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Jade

CanuckCruiser16
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Pre CruiseI absolutely love cruising and have been interested in it for many years. Went onboard my premiere cruise in September 2008 onboard the world's largest cruise ship Liberty of the Seas with Royal Caribbean which was a spectacular 7 night Western Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Miami, Florida. I had planned a trip to England to visit close ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2009

Cabin Type: Balcony

short easy cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Jade

seafun88
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We just went on a short repositioning cruise from Rotterdam, the Netherlands to Southampton, UK. We flew into Rotterdam from London in the morning of sailing. It's a public holiday in the Netherlands, which we didn't know. My wife and I wandered around with all the shops closed. The lunch was done in the Burger King. The cruise terminal is not far from city centre, which only took us 10 minutes ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2009

Short, disappointing cruise on NCL

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Lemur
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our fourth cruise, the first two being on Holland America Line and the third on Celebrity. We wanted to have a look at the NCL "Freestyle" type of cruising and the five day itinerary out of Rotterdam seemed perfect. Especially as the balcony cabins were going at a reduced rate. Unfortunately, you get what you pay for and we were not impressed or happy with our cruise.Embarkation was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2009

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

