Ambition Cruise Ship Deck Plans Show Six Restaurants And Seven Bars

Ambassador Ambition’s deck plans reveal a spacious and flowing design that combines lively social spaces with quiet corners for a coffee or reading.

The lounge bars have such gorgeous interior designs that it’s a pleasure to linger and there’s even a velvet chaise longue for relaxing in the lovely Bronte’s Library.

Of the 10 passenger decks three are solely for cabins and Deck 4 is for tender embarkations, although the gangway can also be on Deck 5 near Reception.

There are six dining options, plus a paid-for ice cream kiosk on the pool deck when the weather’s hot. Ambassador Ambition’s main dining room is Buckingham Restaurant on Deck 5, a light-filled room which has two dinner sittings.

The more intimate Holyrood Restaurant at the back of Deck 6 has a more sophisticated décor, two sittings and is mostly for suite guests.

Borough Market on deck 11 is the buffet, with a small terrace for dining outdoors. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner it is the only restaurant that provides afternoon tea.

Alfresco Pizza Grill is a semi-covered area on the pool deck and is open for lunch and again from 3-6pm, which is handy if you’ve been off ship.

Paid-for options are Lupino’s with a Mediterranean menu, Saffron for Indian cuisine and Chef’s Table in a curtained off section of Buckingham Restaurant.

Lupino’s is £14.95 and offers a meze-like starter of six dishes, a choice of four main dishes, then a trilogy of three taster deserts. Saffron, at £16.95, also has a set meal where you just choose your main course, while Chef’s Table costs £89 and has 10 courses with wine.

Most of the lounge bars are on Deck 5 and 6, with the complimentary dining rooms at the back of each deck and entrances to The Palladium theatre at the front, so you can drift from dinner, to a bar and the show all on the same deck.

Pendennis Bar on Deck 5 has a pianist or other musicians every night, while The Purple Turtle Wine Bar is next to the theatre.

The Clifton Lounge on Deck 6 often has live classical music and The Angel Bar, just before the upper entrance to the theatre, is just a lovely place to sit and chat.

Deck 7’s The Cavern, with a stage and dance floor, is directly above the theatre and has quizzes and talks as well as game shows and live music.

There are also two bars on Deck 11 near the main two pools, where you’ll also find Borough Market buffet at the back and the spa and gym at the front.

Ambition Has Multiple Cabin Types Including Twins, Solos, And Suites

Ambassador’s Ambition has 697 cabins including 237 Inside cabins, 444 Ocean View cabins with large picture windows, 12 balcony cabins and 113 suites.

While they’re not the most modern layouts all have been well refurbished with wood-grain vinyl wall coverings and many have new bathrooms. All have tea and coffee facilities and one or two UK three pin electrical sockets as well as USB ports, a hairdryer and flat TV screen.

Cabins range from singles at 7sqm to suites at up to 42 sqm with Ocean View and Inner cabins both 13sqm. The biggest suites – De Luxe – are at the back of Deck 7 and 8 (36-42sqm). Next come Premium suites, at the back of Decks 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 (25-36sqm), with Superior Junior Suites on Deck 10 and 12 (19-23sqm), while Junior Suites and Junior Suite Singles are on Deck 10 (21-22sqm). These all have separate showers and bath tubs, fridges and sofas, while the bigger suites have separate lounge areas.

Two cabins have been adapted for guests with disability and mobility needs.