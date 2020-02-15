Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !!
On a less than sunny May Thursday, my wife and i left home for a 4 day staycation on MSC VIRTUOSA. Once our car was parked we went to the port to board the ship.
The port was quiet, but with ...
We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
I will make this as honest and impartial as possible.
We expected a 3 star budget cruise and it struggled to reach this standard.
I will start with the embarkation. Singapore is not a good port to board from at the best of times but when CMV had every passenger embarking at the same time (3PM) and no-one giving any direction the whole process was a complete shambles, however when we did get ...
Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
It was my 70th Birthday and we saw an Add in October for a 70 day cruise to London going to taste many places I could not afford to normally travel to. Covid-19 was in the news and we had China and Honkong removed from the ports to be visited. I checked with our agent the week before and he said it would go ahead. I noted the Travel insurance would not refund us if we pulled out. 25th February we ...
We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible.
The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...
Brand new ship and wanted to see Northern lights, plus all inclusive. Trouble started when a stop at Narvik was cancelled and then our pickup was deferred twice, On arrival we waited an hour and 20 minutes before we were allowed on board and shown by a guide to the cabin we had booked to find it already occupied. Over the next few hours/days we discovered that the delays were caused by norovirus ...
This cruise was advertised as a 'boutique cruise' with all facilities included. It started badly with our (included) taxi being delayed twice - on enquiry we were told 'the ship had a bug and was being deep cleaned' We were NOT told this was Norovirus, nor that the previous two cruises had been contaminated. So we finally got to board the ship after 8.30pm and had to rush our first meal as ...
Being a solo traveller I normally holiday with companies who specifically target this market and I had been wary of cruising since I split up with my ex about 8 years ago. We had done about 20 cruises but I know that solo travellers weren't catered for on any of the cruise companies I had been with previously.
However the Cruise Director on the Spirit of Discovery arranged for a pre-dinner ...
We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more,
The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...