Arctic Cruises

Spectacular Arctic scenery in Svalbard. This particular section of the archipelago is only open to cruise ships carrying less than 200 passengers (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

About Arctic Cruises

An Arctic cruise will take you to landscapes and ice formations that are otherworldly in their appeal. Whether you're cruising the islands of Svalbard, the icefloes of Greenland, the small communities in Canada's Northwest Passage or taking an ice-breaker to the North Pole, an Arctic cruise will immerse you in the Far North. Wildlife sightings include whales, walruses and the elusive polar bear.

We found you 155 cruises

Le Lyrial (Ponant)
Le Lyrial

12 Night
Arctic Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

13 Night
Arctic Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

8 Night
Iceland In Depth

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Nicolas Dubreuil)

10 Night
Arctic Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Arctic Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Reykjavik To Kangerlussuaq

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Svalbard Revealed

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Arctic Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Arctic Island Hoping

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Kangerlussuaq To Reykjavik

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Iceland, East Greenland And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Arctic Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Arctic Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
20 Night
Arctic Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

More about the Arctic

What is the best time to cruise to the Arctic?

Prime season for the Arctic is July and August, as the ice breaks up and you have the best chance to make far north landings. Even if you go earlier, prepare for long days; this is prime Midnight Sun territory and in the summer, it rarely sets.

Which cruise lines go to the Arctic?

Most cruises that visit the Arctic are expedition vessels, some of which have polar capabilities. Operators include Ponant, Silversea, Scenic, Quark, Lindblad, Hurtigruten and Viking. Princess is a mainstream line that often offers Greenland itineraries.

What are some things to do in the Arctic?

Wildlife viewing is key; be prepared for alerts of polar bear or whale spottings at any time. Zodiac trips to view glaciers, visit nesting bird cliffs or opportunties to walk on land take place daily. Onboard time usually features lectures from naturalists.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Arctic?

Yes. Svalbard cruises usually begin with a charter flight to Longyearbyen from Oslo or Tromso. Greenland cruises can start in Reyjkavik, Iceland, or directly inIlulissat. Canadian Northwest Passage cruises usually begin or end in Nome, Alaska, but can start from various points; often a charter flight north from Toronto is involved.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Arctic?

Layers, layers, layers. Temperatures in the Arctic can remain relatively stable, but the wind and visibility can change quickly. Many expedition cruise lines will provide a parka for you to use, and sometimes rubber boots and waterproof pants as well.

