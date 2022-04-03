  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
My husband's pointillism of Starry Night on the Rhone and it looks JUST like this with thanks to VVG.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
7157 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 7,157 Viking River Cruises Cruise Reviews

A welcome home every day

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Worldjoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We've always wanted to do this cruise. The ports were just what we wanted and the number of passingers is just right. This cruise exceeded our expectations. Simple clean interiors with neutral restful colors made us feel relaxed and comfortable. Common areas like the restaurant, lounge and decks were never crowded. There was easy access and navigation of the ship. The caring and friendly staff ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Horrible!

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - All

User Avatar
SOzP111
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were very excited to plan our Tulips and Windmills river cruise. Then from the very start things went bad. We arrived in Amsterdam at 8:30am sat on plane for over an hour waiting for previous plane to move. We stood waiting for our luggage until 11:30 only to find out KLM luggage went on strike. No Viking rep. Word went through the terminal to fill out forms and get in a line of over 300 ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you taking the time to detail your experience, S0zP111, and regret to learn you encountered issues with your airline, inbound flights and luggage. Your comments regarding your...

Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing 2022 Viking Grand European Tour Cruise (Budapest to Amsterdam)

Review for Viking Mimir to Europe - All

User Avatar
Kamfish642
10+ Cruises

Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour! Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Would have been solid 5 star, but 5 days with NO ACCESS to top deck/walking track was issue for me.

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
gmcduck
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

I can't fault a river cruise for many, not for us

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - All

User Avatar
philbop
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Delling itinerary Rhone/Lyon to Avignon is amazing, although the first 2 nights you are not moving just in Lyon but that is fine as the locks and river scenery gets old pretty quickly. Also not enough rockers etc and folks tend to hog them, so it was great to have a balcony and watch the people go by. Each port was great, and each four escort was great, Suzie the mistress of ceremonies was ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - All

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019. Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

Great cruise until people tested positive for Covid

Review for Viking Heimdal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nursepro
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The cabin was lovely, the service superb, the excursions excellent. As a healthcare provider, I found the daily testing to be spot on. However, on the last day, before disembarking from Lyon, a group of passengers turned up Covid +. One was in my party. With zero discussion, we all were transported off to various cities and into hotels at our expense (but not selected by us) for isolation. Some ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Don't waste $1800 on a balcony cabin on a Viking Riverboat cruise on the Danube

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maroon1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suzanne216
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022. This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last. 5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn your experience wasn't the 5-star trip you envisioned, @Suzanne216. If you have not yet done so, we invite you to share this, and any additional feedback, to...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

