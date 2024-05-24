Viking River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Viking River cruise ships?
Passengers on Viking River Cruises are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket, although China and Southeast Asia attracts some younger travelers (think 40-plus).
Viking River Cruises is not appropriate for families as all passengers must be 18 years or older to sail.
Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?
Viking River Cruises emphasizes comfort over formality, with most people donning pullovers or button-up shirts, khakis, and blouse and pant or suit pairings. Even at the captain's welcome and farewell dinners, you won't see many men in suits (or even jackets for that matter) or women in fancy dresses. Despite its generally casual feel, jeans and shorts are not permitted at dinner.
Is everything free on Viking River cruises?
No. Viking River Cruises are semi-inclusive, with at least one shore excursion per day, Wi-Fi, bottled water and all onboard meals (in all venues) included in the price of your cruise. Also included is beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; these beverages cost extra any other time of the day.
You will need to pay extra for tips, laundry and additional shore excursion offerings. On vessels with hair or spa services, or any retail offerings, you'll need to pay extra for these as well.
What are Viking River’s most popular activities?
River cruising is all about the destinations visited, and excursion are, by far, the most popular Viking River activity. In all ports, passengers have at least one free sightseeing option, with several extra-fee choices as well. Onboard, there are few activities to engage in but the occasional onboard presentation (usually a lecture, or local dance or music troupe) draws a crowd. Evening music (typically a piano player) may or may not be popular depending on the crowd onboard.
Why go with Viking River?
- Largest -- and best-known -- river cruise line in the world
- Pricing includes a guided shore excursion in each port of call
- Ships are new, casual but refined, and comfortable
Best for: People taking their first river cruise who want a choice of cabins, itineraries and availability
Not for: Families or travelers looking for luxurious, all-inclusive river cruises