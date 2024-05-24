Viking River Cruises

9,774 Reviews
Viking Lif

About Viking River Cruises

Best-known of the river lines, Viking River provides solid cruises with a great variety of itinerary and cabin choices.

  • More about Viking River Cruises

  • Who goes on Viking River cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?

We found you 284 cruises

Viking Hild
Viking Hild (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

111 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Egil
Viking Egil (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Danube Waltz

138 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Delling
Viking Delling

7 Night
Lyon & Provence

159 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Var
Viking Var

9 Night
Treasures Of The Danube

218 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

40 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Christmas On The Seine

35 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Grand European Tour

152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Romantic Danube

138 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & Wine

229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Grand European Tour

151 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Cities Of Light

178 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Danube Waltz

181 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Romantic Danube

138 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

157 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss Alps

111 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Viking River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking River cruise ships?

Passengers on Viking River Cruises are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket, although China and Southeast Asia attracts some younger travelers (think 40-plus).

Viking River Cruises is not appropriate for families as all passengers must be 18 years or older to sail.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?

Viking River Cruises emphasizes comfort over formality, with most people donning pullovers or button-up shirts, khakis, and blouse and pant or suit pairings. Even at the captain's welcome and farewell dinners, you won't see many men in suits (or even jackets for that matter) or women in fancy dresses. Despite its generally casual feel, jeans and shorts are not permitted at dinner.

Is everything free on Viking River cruises?

No. Viking River Cruises are semi-inclusive, with at least one shore excursion per day, Wi-Fi, bottled water and all onboard meals (in all venues) included in the price of your cruise. Also included is beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; these beverages cost extra any other time of the day.

You will need to pay extra for tips, laundry and additional shore excursion offerings. On vessels with hair or spa services, or any retail offerings, you'll need to pay extra for these as well.

What are Viking River’s most popular activities?

River cruising is all about the destinations visited, and excursion are, by far, the most popular Viking River activity. In all ports, passengers have at least one free sightseeing option, with several extra-fee choices as well. Onboard, there are few activities to engage in but the occasional onboard presentation (usually a lecture, or local dance or music troupe) draws a crowd. Evening music (typically a piano player) may or may not be popular depending on the crowd onboard.

Why go with Viking River?

  • Largest -- and best-known -- river cruise line in the world
  • Pricing includes a guided shore excursion in each port of call
  • Ships are new, casual but refined, and comfortable

Best for: People taking their first river cruise who want a choice of cabins, itineraries and availability

Not for: Families or travelers looking for luxurious, all-inclusive river cruises

Viking River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Ready for another Viking River cruise

There is nothing liked watching the world go by on a Viking Longship I would like to have more free time even if it meant skipping bus rides around towns.My Viking Represenative, Lisa Chase, wlked us through every step.Read More
User Avatar
thk

few6-10 Cruises

Age 78s

Mostly good, and lovely staff

Also, please just include “tips” in the price of the cruise.Our cruise director (Waz) was fun, funny, and entertaining.Read More
User Avatar
CJRT

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 65s

Excellent experience

Our experience did not just meet our expectations, but exceeded them and we are looking forward to sailing again with Viking.This was our first river cruise and first cruise with Viking.Read More
User Avatar
MN Traveller

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 75s

What a journey down the Rhine!

Viking goes the extra mile in customer service, everyone is so friendly and understanding what you may need to make your journey a memorable one.Cabins are very spacious and have everything you need to make your experience comfortable and relaxing.Read More
User Avatar
Shelby B

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 44s

Related Cruises

Viking Truvor

Viking Truvor

87 Reviews
Viking Ingvar

Viking Ingvar

103 Reviews
Viking Helgi

Viking Helgi

69 Reviews
Viking Legend

Viking Legend

138 Reviews
Viking Emerald

Viking Emerald

295 Reviews
Viking Odin

Viking Odin

122 Reviews
Viking Idun

Viking Idun

160 Reviews
Viking Njord

Viking Njord

134 Reviews
Viking Aegir

Viking Aegir

181 Reviews
Viking Embla

Viking Embla

173 Reviews
Viking Rurik

Viking Rurik

22 Reviews
Viking Skadi

Viking Skadi

133 Reviews
Viking Atla

Viking Atla

199 Reviews
Viking Baldur

Viking Baldur

152 Reviews
Viking Bragi

Viking Bragi

157 Reviews
Viking Forseti

Viking Forseti

229 Reviews
Viking Jarl

Viking Jarl

174 Reviews
Viking Magni

Viking Magni

146 Reviews
Viking Rinda

Viking Rinda

217 Reviews
Viking Tor

Viking Tor

176 Reviews
Viking Var

Viking Var

218 Reviews
Viking Alsvin

Viking Alsvin

178 Reviews
Viking Buri

Viking Buri

162 Reviews
Viking Delling

Viking Delling

159 Reviews
Viking Gullveig

Viking Gullveig

164 Reviews
Viking Heimdal

Viking Heimdal

132 Reviews
Viking Hemming

Viking Hemming

88 Reviews
Viking Hermod

Viking Hermod

158 Reviews
Viking Hlin

Viking Hlin

212 Reviews
Viking Idi

Viking Idi

201 Reviews
Viking Ingvi

Viking Ingvi

191 Reviews
Viking Kara

Viking Kara

211 Reviews
Viking Kvasir

Viking Kvasir

215 Reviews
Viking Lif

Viking Lif

143 Reviews
Viking Torgil

Viking Torgil

78 Reviews
Viking Mandalay

Viking Mandalay

14 Reviews
Viking Mekong

Viking Mekong

34 Reviews
Viking Vili

Viking Vili

119 Reviews
Viking Vidar

Viking Vidar

146 Reviews
Viking Ve

Viking Ve

120 Reviews
Viking Modi

Viking Modi

127 Reviews
Viking Mimir

Viking Mimir

115 Reviews
Viking Mani

Viking Mani

244 Reviews
Viking Lofn

Viking Lofn

161 Reviews
Viking Gefjon

Viking Gefjon

151 Reviews
Viking Eir

Viking Eir

209 Reviews
Viking Beyla

Viking Beyla

117 Reviews
Viking Astrild

Viking Astrild

127 Reviews
Viking Akun

Viking Akun

76 Reviews
Viking Skirnir

Viking Skirnir

134 Reviews
Viking Egil

Viking Egil

138 Reviews
Viking Kadin

Viking Kadin

187 Reviews
Viking Rolf

Viking Rolf

174 Reviews
Viking Osfrid

Viking Osfrid

63 Reviews
Viking Alruna

Viking Alruna

226 Reviews
Viking Tialfi

Viking Tialfi

197 Reviews
Viking Vilhjalm

Viking Vilhjalm

140 Reviews
Viking Herja

Viking Herja

73 Reviews
Viking Hild

Viking Hild

111 Reviews
Viking Ra

Viking Ra

46 Reviews
Viking Vali

Viking Vali

35 Reviews
Viking Ullur

Viking Ullur

38 Reviews
Viking Tir

Viking Tir

41 Reviews
Viking Sigrun

Viking Sigrun

57 Reviews
Viking Sigyn

Viking Sigyn

63 Reviews
Viking Helgrim

Viking Helgrim

22 Reviews
Viking Einar

Viking Einar

70 Reviews
Viking Osiris

Viking Osiris

26 Reviews
Viking Kari

Viking Kari

40 Reviews
Viking Fjorgyn

Viking Fjorgyn

48 Reviews
Viking Radgrid

Viking Radgrid

42 Reviews
Viking Skaga

Viking Skaga

35 Reviews
Viking Hervor

Viking Hervor

51 Reviews
Viking Gersemi

Viking Gersemi

61 Reviews
Viking Mississippi

Viking Mississippi

34 Reviews
Viking Saigon

Viking Saigon

22 Reviews
Viking Gymir

Viking Gymir

28 Reviews
Viking Egdir

Viking Egdir

26 Reviews
Viking Aton

Viking Aton

3 Reviews
Viking MS Antares

Viking MS Antares

4 Reviews
Viking Freya

Viking Freya

1 Review
Viking Hathor

Viking Hathor

Viking Sobek

Viking Sobek

viking tonle

viking tonle

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.