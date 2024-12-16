An awesome experience. Bucket list items were viewing the pyramids, the sphinx, and, of course, riding a camel. Unexpected highlights were the hot air balloon ride in Luxor and the visit to Abu Simbal. (While the trip to Abu Simbal was an expensive excursion, it was so remarkable that we feel it should be a standard part of the Egypt package.) Also noteworthy was the visit to the tombs. Another ...
Everything was great! We had the best Egyptian guide possible! We were not informed properly of the benefits of our cabin, but we were well taken care of. Some benefits on paper were not given in actuality. So, we needed more information up front. The high cost of the best cabin did not carry over to the post cruise hotel accommodations. We were a little disappointed with our final hotel room in ...
We all had heard nothing but praise for Viking. Sadly, our first experience was not a good one. Nor were our expectations met. The ship from the outside is beautiful and the common areas are well appointed. However, the cabins are so small you had to take turns passing one another. Be prepared to wear your woolies 24/7 because the common areas including the River Cafe are COLD, COLD, COLD. ...
This was our first river cruise and we picked Viking due to all the positive reviews we saw. Unfortunately, this was a case where high expectations only caused increased dissatisfaction.
FLIGHT AND EMBARKATION:
We let Viking handle our air and having that security of making sure we reached our ship along with someone meeting us at the destination airport was nice. However, the default ...
This was my first river cruise and my first trip to Europe. 10/10 all around. Everything was great, from the transport to the expeditions to the food. My husband and I celebrated our birthdays on board and the crew made us feel very special. This felt like true luxury. We are already looking at our next cruise adventure with Viking. My favorite location we visited on this trip was the Black ...
We had a wonderful time with Viking! They treat you like royalty throughout the entire cruise. The staff is remarkably attentive and personable. You are treated like the most important person on the ship.
They learn your names and you rarely have to repeat your cabin number. The excursions are well run and the guides are top notch. You can have as much activity (or little activity) as you ...
Overall I'd rate the experience excellent, but it was our first river cruise experience. We were actually on the HERVOR, not the GERSMI. I was really impressed with our cruise director, Nancy. She was great, and always working on improving our experience. A few caveats though, our cruise was billed "Xmas Markets". But, most of the time they haven't opened when we arrive and only open for 30 ...
As always, Viking delivered a stellar experience! My daughter and I had been in Paris and on the Seine before, but Viking gave us even more on this trip, including adding an excursion to a Christmas Eve service after several guests (including us) had asked for help. Customer service is something Viking is known for, and we were not disappointed on this trip! The onboard entertainment was not ...
Very nice cruise! Our room was very comfortable, the staff was amazing-they seemed to anticipate every guests’ need! The food was the best and the staff was so accommodating. The excursions were good-sometimes a bit rushed. I had hoped there would be onboard info sessions about our various stops-history, custom,s, etc-there were none. They covered housekeeping details-how to get to and from ...
Our time onboard the Saigon exceeded our expectations. This was our first Viking experience and our first river cruise. We have previously enjoyed several cruises on Seabourn and Silver Sea. The Saigon crew provided a level of service equal to or above any service experience we’ve enjoyed. The MeKong is filthy and there’s no getting around the trash and pollution. It’s not like visiting a scene ...