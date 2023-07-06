The 95 cabins are located on three passenger decks and reflect Viking's trademark Scandinavian style. Light, airy and unfussy, color palettes are muted and there is extensive use of blond and pale wood effects in both furniture and paneling.

Unusually, the largest two-room Explorer Suites -- measuring 445 square feet and with a wraparound balcony -- are located above the engines at the aft of the vessel. However, the ship has "green" hybrid diesel-electric engines which burn less fuel and produce 20 percent fewer emissions, making Longships cleaner, quieter and with less vibrations than some of their competitors. Also situated with the two Explorer Suites on the upper deck are seven Veranda Suites, which measure 275 square feet and have a bedroom, living room, walkout balcony and French balcony. In addition, the ship has 20 Veranda Cabins on this deck, which measure 205 square feet including the balcony, and five French Balcony Cabins, all 135 square feet.

There are 19 Veranda and 17 French Balcony Cabins on the middle deck and 25 Standard Cabins on the lower deck, which measure 150 square feet and have a fixed window situated high in the wall.

There are some design changes in the Explorer Suites compared with the earlier Longships. There's a fixed wall, rather than a sliding one, between the bedroom and living area. The bathroom has also been tweaked with one sink instead of two, which has made way for a larger shower. For the uninhibited, the floor-to-ceiling shower window overlooking the river can be turned from opaque to clear glass at the flick of a switch! In common with all the fleet's Longships, L'Occitane toiletries have been replaced with the line's own-brand, Freyja products, introduced when Viking launched its first ocean ship in 2015.

Meals are served in the main restaurant on the middle deck. Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet with served items from the menu, and dinner is a served three-course meal with the option to add extra appetizer courses and a cheese plate. Expect regional dishes reflecting the cruise itinerary, plus familiar favorites, vegetarian dishes and an "always available" menu of simpler meals such as salmon, steak and Caesar salad. A lighter breakfast and lunch alternative is served in the Aquavit Terrace, the attractive indoor/outdoor seating area at the front of the ship on the upper deck. There is a complimentary tea and coffee station, available 24/7, with snacks such as cookies and muffins available during the day.

Other onboard facilities include a lounge bar with a dance floor, sun deck, laundry service, library with two computers and free Wi-Fi. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck.

Viking has an age limit of 18, so children are not permitted to cruise.