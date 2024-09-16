North America River Cruises

If it's good enough for Mark Twain, it's good enough for us. Follow in the great wordsmith's wake on a paddlewheel cruise down the mighty Mississip', and stop in for ribs in Memphis, a blues concert in the Delta or some jazz in New Orleans. You can also find river cruises on northern rivers like the Ohio, and if carpe diem is what floats your boat, head west to the Columbia and Snake Rivers for some serious scenery.

What is the best time to cruise to North America River?

The best time for a North America river cruise depends on which river and region you plan to cruise. Generally, Mississippi River cruises are available year-round, while cruises on any northern rivers are best during the warmer months.

Which cruise lines go to North America River?

American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company are the major players in North America regarding river cruises, but lines including French America Line and St. Lawrence Cruise Lines offer experiences here as well.

What are some things to do in North America River?

North America river cruises stop in some of the most historically significant and interesting cities in the U.S. and Canada, offering cruisers the chance to see a wide array of sights and attractions on one vacation. Take a walking tour of New Orleans' cemeteries, feast on crab in Baltimore, visit important sites from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars and much more.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to North America River?

No, passports are not required for U.S. citizens, unless your river cruise includes stops in Canada.

What should I pack for a cruise to North America River?

Seasonally appropriate clothing is the way to go, but be sure to pack a sweater or light jacket if you plan to enjoy the boat's outdoor decks at night. Of course, you'll also want comfy walking shoes for the many hours you'll spend sightseeing.

