Viking Gefjon Review

One of Viking's "Longships," Viking Gefjon has a contemporary, Scandinavian-design feel, with lots of natural light, stripped wood and neutral but sophisticated interiors. The ship carries 190 passengers in 95 staterooms and uses energy-efficient hybrid engines that are not only ‘green’ but create a quieter, smoother ride.

Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

Passengers must be 18 to cruise with Viking.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 66

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam

Any Month

More about Viking Gefjon

Where does Viking Gefjon sail from?

Viking Gefjon departs from Budapest and Amsterdam

Where does Viking Gefjon sail to?

Viking Gefjon cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Miltenberg, Arnhem, Antwerp, and Ghent

How much does it cost to go on Viking Gefjon?

Cruises on Viking Gefjon start from $3,199 per person.
Viking Gefjon Cruiser Reviews

Grand European tour review

On board the Gefjon, our program director Tessa was amazing! She is well versed in history, languages, and getting everyone where they needed to be on time and in a timely manner.Read More
Trucker918

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Blissful experience

We arrived in Budapest to begin what was for us an absolutely wonderful 2 weeks aboard the Viking Gefjon en-route to Amsterdam. This was our first river cruise and we vowed that we would do it again.Read More
rpsmithbarney

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Switched ships mid cruise. Ve excellent Gefjon terrible

On the Gefjon there was a lot of rudeness and after 4 days I have not had a meal as good as the Ve. After the first leg I was so impressed with viking that I booked a 50k cruise for 2023.Read More
Bobme

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Absolutely Amazing!!!!

We had heard from others about viking and the service. We have been on large ship cruises and the viking river cruise was beyond our expectations.Read More
stacib123

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

