When booked to capacity, Viking Mani can hold 190 passengers, but it never feels crowded. The ship is smartly designed, with plenty of spaces indoors and out to spread out everyone onboard. With the Longships, Viking created even more room for passengers by blunting each riverboat's nose, a traditionally long, narrow and mostly unusable space. In doing so, it opened up more usable space and introduced the Aquavit Terrace, a company exclusive. (The line has patented the design.) The terrace is a fabulous area in which passengers can sit outdoors (among heat lamps, if necessary) and take in the serene shoreline. It flows into indoor seating, separated by glass doors that can be closed when the weather is chilly or wet. The eatery is a great casual spot for lunch or dinner if you want to a relaxed meal in a spectacular setting.

Viking knows its audience well, and the culture onboard Viking Mani reflects that. While there's nothing wrong with a truly international experience in which passengers of all backgrounds mingle with one another, Viking caters primarily to English-speaking travelers. That means the experience onboard is uniquely American and feels familiar -- and comfortable -- to those from the United States and Canada. Food has a bit of an international flair but is not so out of the box that passengers won't recognize it. All crewmembers speak English in addition to their native tongues, and they speak it well. (They're even great with our American brand of small talk and jokes.)

The crew onboard Viking Mani were exceptional during our cruise; they quickly learned the details of all the passengers onboard, greeting them by name and quickly identifying their cabin numbers without even asking. Service in the restaurants is quick without being rushed and accommodating without being intrusive. Thoughtful touches, like bottled water handed out as passengers head to port and cool (lemon-scented!) towels when they return, make the experience feel even more special.