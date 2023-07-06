Viking’s long-awaited North American river debut culminated in 2022 in the form of Viking Mississippi, a 471-foot-long, 386-passenger vessel that eschews the paddle-driven, Mark Twain stylings of most domestic U.S. river cruise lines in favor of an intoxicating blend of the line’s more modern European river cruise product and the style and substance set by its oceangoing fleet pioneered in 2015 by Viking Star.

In fact, passengers who have sailed with Viking before will find their first steps aboard Viking Mississippi to look strikingly like the first steps aboard the line’s ocean fleet. Once off the gangway, passengers encounter iconic spaces pioneered by Viking Star and its sister-ships, including The Living Room, The Restaurant, and a two-story Explorers’ Lounge observation area.

The Living Room features semi-translucent displays that feature artwork and information throughout the day. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Explore further, though, and you’ll notice plenty of little wonderful inclusions that reflect the culture of America’s most famous waterway. There’s the two-story map of the Lower Mississippi behind the bar in the Explorers’ Lounge, and the guitar-string-inspired ceiling in The Living Room that recalls the region’s influence on American music.

Viking Mississippi also seems incredibly spacious – more oceangoing vessel than river ship, thanks to its length and ultra-wide, 80-foot beam that allows passengers to spread out. Cabins are the same dimensions as the line’s ocean fleet; balconies are twice the size of the European Longships; and every effort seems to have been made to ensure the ship reflects the ethos Viking is known for.

Viking’s journey to get a vessel on an American waterway has not been easy. U.S. cabotage regulations mandate that vessels sailing America’s inland waterways have to be built in the United States, crewed by U.S. citizens, and adhere to U.S. maritime laws, local laws, and pay U.S. wages.

Crewing – and training – on the waterways of the U.S. remains a constant challenge for all lines.

A map of the Lower Mississippi adorns the midship stairwells aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The good news, for those sailing on the ship in 2024 and beyond, is that Viking has invested heavily in crew training and in finding the right all-American crew for the job. It has hired a number of employees from now-defunct American Queen Voyages, which went bankrupt in early 2024, and has tapped into that pool of experience to solve its service issues.

It’s still a work in progress – some crew have been with the ship for two years, while others may have only had two days onboard – but service is much more even, friendly and professional than we had initially anticipated. In fact, the crew aboard Viking Mississippi are some of the friendliest we've encountered all year.

For those looking to explore America’s most famous river, there’s a lot to like about Viking Mississippi. Like all of Viking’s river, ocean and expedition products, Viking Mississippi is semi-inclusive. Beer, wine and soft drinks are gratis at lunch and dinner. At least one shore excursion is included in each port of call. And our journey included some great pre-and-post land extensions in both St. Louis, MO and St. Paul, MN.

Viking Mississippi may have gotten off to a rough start when it debuted in 2022, but the product now is one that should prove enjoyable to new and experienced cruisers alike.

The Viking Mississippi Deck Plan Reflects Some 2024 Improvements and Changes

Viking Mississippi alongside in Hannibal, Missouri (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Viking Mississippi deck plan includes some exciting changes and enhancements Viking has made to its first Mississippi river cruise ship since it debuted in the summer of 2022.

Prior to the start of the 2024 river cruise season, Viking put Viking Mississippi through an extensive drydock, making changes based on passenger and crew feedback – and the results have noticeably improved passenger complaints and feedback from early sailings.

The largest of these changes involved Viking lengthening Viking Mississippi’s stern by 20 feet, relocating the engines and unique Voith Schneider propulsion system that more closely resembles a series of egg beater mixing blades than a traditional propeller system. Pushing this machinery 20 feet further aft reduced the vibration on the ship’s superstructure when the vessel is sailing, which was an early complaint of those in the top-of-the-line Explorer Suites at the stern.

A model of Viking Mississippi shows off its unique Voith Schneider propulsion system. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The extension of the stern also allows for a little aft seating area, complete with herb garden, for those who want to see the wild wake produced by the Voith Schneider propulsion as Viking Mississippi is under way. It is conveniently located at the aft end of the ship’s Promenade Deck on Deck 1, where six laps around equals one mile.

Other changes included re-forming the entire bow area to allow the ship to pierce through unexpected sandbars rather than risk running aground; converting The Restaurant on Deck 1 from an open-galley concept to an enclosed one to improve noise and heat levels; adding more two-top tables in The Restaurant and the River Café on Deck 5 and expanding seating options; placing additional artwork onboard; and removing Mamsen’s from Viking Mississippi.

Sunset snacks in the River Cafe aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The latter is disappointing, but understandable: known for its delicious heart-shaped waffles and open-faced sandwiches, Mamsen’s was introduced in 2015 aboard the oceangoing Viking Star. It is one of the most popular venues on Viking’s ocean ships, but its strictly Scandinavian menu would seem out of place on the Mississippi.

Viking has made one fascinating concession aboard Viking Mississippi that is not found on any other ship: the Bar area at the River Café on Deck 5 has a selection of televisions that can be tuned to American sporting events. It’s a first for the line, which has never had a sports bar or venue on any of its vessels until now.

The ship, while appearing boxy from the outside, is stellar on the inside. Staterooms and suites are carbon-copy lifted from the line’s oceangoing vessels, and Viking Mississippi offers the best of the public rooms found on the line’s oceangoing and European river product. Fit and finish isn’t always as exacting as the company’s European river fleet, but it’s a close enough facsimile that most cruisers will come away pleased with Viking’s Mississippi river experience.

These early 2024 improvements, which also included other technical fixes and some changes to artwork, soft furnishings and hard furnishings, show Viking’s commitment to the Mississippi river, and its ongoing commitment to making its guests happy.

Cabins on Viking Mississippi Channel Viking’s Oceangoing Ships

A Deluxe Veranda stateroom on Viking Mississippi, with beds in twin configuration (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The 193 cabins aboard Viking Mississippi are all outside facing and feature private balconies. Design, décor and styling channels the company’s oceangoing ships; upon waking up in our Deluxe Veranda stateroom on Deck 2, we were momentarily disoriented into thinking we were at sea, rather than sailing down the mighty Mississippi, due to the similarity in décor aboard Viking’s oceangoing ships.

Entry-level cabins start with the 268-square-foot Veranda Staterooms that come complete with private balcony, king-sized bed, plush robes and slippers, video-on-demand, plenty of storage space, and a bathroom that features an anti-fog mirror, heated floors, and a glass-enclosed shower.

The largest accommodations onboard are the Explorer Suites that come in at between 657 and 1024-square-feet apiece. These include separate dining, living and sleeping areas; expansive wrap-around balconies; and commanding views over the vessel’s stern or bow thanks to their panoramic window views.

Like Viking’s ocean, expedition and European river ships, all staterooms and suites aboard Viking Mississippi feature Freyja toiletries; mini-bars with soft drinks, water and snacks (includes alcoholic beverages at the highest category levels); climate control; plush robes; wardrobes; safes that can fit a small laptop or iPad; and plenty of power outlets with North American or USB plugs (there are no European-style plugs aboard Viking Mississippi).



Dining on Viking Mississippi Reflects Regional Tastes

The Restaurant aboard Viking Mississippi serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner in an open-seating environment (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Viking has designed its menus aboard Viking Mississippi to reflect the regional tastes and cultures of the Mississippi River. To that end, expect specialties like etouffee, beignets, gumbos, catfish, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, and other iconic dishes to be paired with lighter fare or selections from Viking’s classic “Always Available” menu like Chairman Torstein Hagen’s Norwegian-inspired, “Chairman’s Poached Salmon”.

Meals are available in the The Restaurant on Deck 1, or the more casual River Café on Deck 5 that also includes its own bar area and even raw bar and barbecue selections outside as part of Viking’s Aquavit Terrace.

Unlike Viking’s ocean fleet, you won’t find room service aboard Viking Mississippi, though you will find 24 hour coffee, water and juice stations on Decks 1 and 5 that are stocked with pastries and cookies throughout the day.

Viking Mississippi is Designed for Adults

The Sun Terrace on Deck 5 aboard Viking MIssissippi offers plenty of places to relax in the sun (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Like Viking’s other cruises, Viking Mississippi is a strictly adult-only product. All passengers embarking Viking Mississippi must be 18 years of age – and that’s perfectly okay. This is not a product that kids, or even young adults, will likely enjoy. Instead, Viking caters to a more mature demographic on all of its river, ocean and expedition sailings, and even that demographic skews a decade or so older aboard these Mississippi cruises.

However, thoughtful inclusions like pre-and-post cruise hotel stays at embarkation and disembarkation ports like St. Louis and St. Paul along with relevant tours make Viking’s Mississippi river cruises even more inclusive than some of its European river sailings, all of which is delivered with the same standard Viking is known for overseas: quality guides, friendly service, and impeccable, brand-new motorcoaches that can easily accommodate guests with reduced mobility.