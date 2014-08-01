Review for Adventure of the Seas to France

I had never been on a cruise before as they are not really my thing( I like my own agenda when i'm on holiday) but I agreed to go with my sister and nephew at the last minute as her husband couln't get the time off work. To start with checking in and boarding the ship was quite simple long queues but no worse than at an airport. Once on the ship rooms weren't ready not a problem as we were hungry ...