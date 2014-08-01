  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Le Havre to France Cruise Reviews

A memorable four nights on the Seine - Le Havre to Paris

Review for Renoir to France

User Avatar
Bronx resident
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Terrible; put me off cruising.

Review for Adventure of the Seas to France

User Avatar
princess leia18
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I had never been on a cruise before as they are not really my thing( I like my own agenda when i'm on holiday) but I agreed to go with my sister and nephew at the last minute as her husband couln't get the time off work. To start with checking in and boarding the ship was quite simple long queues but no worse than at an airport. Once on the ship rooms weren't ready not a problem as we were hungry ...
Sail Date: August 2014

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

