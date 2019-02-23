  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
279 reviews

1-10 of 279 France Cruise Reviews

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
pjbmontana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Viking Hild - Paris to Switzerland - Oct 2019

Review for Viking Hild to France

User Avatar
TheUngamer1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

10 Day Cruise: 2 nights at Paris Hotel before, 2 nights at Zurich hotel after. Exemplary staff were genuinely friendly and attentive and it set an overall friendly tone with all the cruisers. They truly went above and beyond to meet every need. Your cruise director will be a visible presence through the entire trip to make certain things run smoothly. Our director, Serge, maintained his ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Cruising the Rhone Northbound

Review for Avalon Poetry II to France

User Avatar
tdriscollmail
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our expectations for our cruise on the Rhone were high, but to our surprise Avalon exceeded these expectations consistently. The Poetry II provided superb accommodations in the Room 308 Royal Suite. Housekeeping and the wait staff were professional, thorough, and met any request quickly and completely. I would like to single out Jean-Loup Domart, our cruise director. He was professional, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

France

Review for Avalon Poetry II to France

User Avatar
Sidcruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Heard Avalon provided a very good river cruise. Had an excellent cruise director (Gayle Walter) and a very attentive crew. The trip was very organized and comfortable. Delicious food. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and friendly. A very relaxing way to see France. Disembarkation & embarkation went very smoothly. The crew had very good communication skills and were also just a lot of ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Tauck Family river cruise on the Seine- Beware!

Review for ms Sapphire to France

User Avatar
rcohen29
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We eagerly awaited our Tauck family trip as we had an extremely positive experience in the past. This was anything but positive- the boat was not able too maintain comfortable temperatures in the heat we experienced, the food was bland and even inedible at times- we ended up eating plain pasta and cucumbers off the kids salad bar, the nightly entertainment was nonexistent and disappointing. The ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with children

Arcadia mini cruise. A very enjoyable experience on a lovely ship!

Review for Arcadia to France

User Avatar
Iluv2croose
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this ship because we have a world cruise booked on her in January 2020 (she was the only P&O ship available for a world cruise). We wanted to test the water so to speak by booking this 3 day mini cruise where we had the same cabin we have booked on the world cruise. We were very pleasantly surprised, Arcadia is a lovely ship, smaller in size than we are accustomed to but we actually ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Paris to normandy on the Seine River

Review for Bizet to France

User Avatar
Fast Alongside
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise departed from Paris after three days there and visited several towns on the Seine River, including Pontoise, Vernon, Rouen and Honfleur. There were included tours to Monet's garden and the Normandy landing beaches. We visited the American Cemetery and the Caen museum as well. This was especially noteworthy as June 2019 marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Our days docked in Paris ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Leave your wallet at home

Review for Scenic Sapphire to France

User Avatar
terence.hesslewood
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

From the moment you board, everything is provided - Service ( the crew are first class ) - Dining - ( the food is excellent ) entertainment ( very good ) Excursions and guides ( all well organised and very interesting ) the ship/cabins were spotless, The whole cruise ran like clockwork . No complaints whatsoever. From start to finish we did not really need to open our wallets. Our Cruise ...
Sail Date: May 2019

The “Poop” deck!

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
TVanDyk
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Scenic asked for our opinion after our first ever cruise. Here it is. The Bordeaux Affair was a fabulous cruise experience except for the total failure of the sanitation system on the ship, and partial for the remainder of the week. This failure was complete at times (leaving cabin toilets full of waste and no working toilets at all for an ENTIRE DAY). Sometimes the blockage was partial, ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Ship had nothing to do on it!

Review for Viking Jupiter to France

User Avatar
Rickfrederick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise because of ratings. We did fibd out the ratings are only taken from Con de Naste magazine or whatever. The excursions were too short and a debacle. This ship had 0 and I mean 0 entertainment. I am 66 and was youngest passenger! The wine ans spirit package was a disaster! Wines NO ONE EVER HEARD OF , and were vintages no one WANTED! I love a great wine list and this ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the opportunity to respond to your review, Rickfrederick, and are sorry to learn of your displeasure with your recent voyage aboard Viking Jupiter. We regret to hear that your...

Sail Date: February 2019

