One of Princess' Grand-class ships, Crown Princess excels at providing fun, relaxing and enriching experiences for adults, from popular nighttime Movies Under the Stars to decadent spa treatments and culinary tours. Plus, it also features great children's spaces and special programming for families traveling with little ones.

The Crown Princess Deck Plan Includes Ample Sun Decks and Four Pools

Despite having a maximum capacity of 3,080 passengers, the Crown Princess layout, featuring four spacious pool areas (two for adults only), combined with varied, popular activities planned around the vessel, means that the ship rarely feels crowded, even at full capacity. We loved how easy it always was to find a seat for nighttime shows, a deck lounger near the pool, a spot to sit at the buffet restaurant (even during peak times) or to get a reservation at one of the specialty restaurants.

Crown Princess deck plans include six room-only decks (Emerald, Dolphin, Caribe, Baja, Aloha and Riviera), four of which are sandwiched between other room-only decks, allowing for quiet nights in a large percentage of the cabins. Additionally, two other decks (Plaza and Lido) offer a mix of public spaces and cabins, but even then, guest staterooms are all located within their own section, which effectively blocks off the noise in most of them. If you don’t plan to dance or gamble the nights away, the Crown Princess cabins to avoid are those on decks 5 (Plaza) and 8 (Emerald), as they’re subject to noise from loud public spaces such as the casino, the main theater, or restaurants and bars.

Refreshed during a dry dock in 2018, the ship was embellished with new offerings, such as super comfortable Princess Luxury Beds in every room, rebranded poolside dining options and an upgraded kids' center.

Princess does an excellent job of ensuring cleanliness in areas such as the buffet, where traffic is monitored by crew members who ensure that everyone uses hand sanitizer before entering the line.

The Crown Princess Ship Offers Good Entertainment Options

There is always enjoyable nightly live music, but some of the main theater evening shows got mixed reviews. Probably the best-loved entertainment option, Voice of the Ocean (Princess' version of karaoke taken to the next level) captivated the attention of our fellow passengers for the duration of the cruise, and had many of us rooting for our favorite contestants all the way through to the final round. When we weren't listening to music, a movie under the stars was always a great way to spend the evening.

Crown Princess vs Discovery Princess

Crown Princess Alaska sailings are hugely popular among those seeking a somewhat less over-the-top experience as that offered by larger cruise ships. The vessel has a lot going for it, including great deck layouts, tons of dining options, and itineraries that include Glacier Bay.

However, sister ship Discovery Princess, which debuted in 2022, has drawn much praise, too. The main differences among these vessels are size (Discovery is larger and can hold almost 600 additional passengers), suite options (Crown Princess has fewer), and amenities. It is this last point – along with itinerary – that might tip the scale for many, as the Royal-class Discovery has a better spa and more features, including a jazz club and an infinity-edge pool.

Princess Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Crown Princess, please refer to Princess Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.