  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

P&O Iona Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
81 reviews
cruising into Norwegian fjord
waking up to this view
Gin distillery in Andersons
SkyDome
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
81 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Featured Review
Iona good and bad
"Staff were mostly great as usual but the service in Anderson’s bar was poor and slow with a flippant waiter unfortunately - we went to the atrium area mostly which was good.Having said all that we did have a good holiday and it was great to be at sea again even without stopping anywhere...."Read More
paulatsea avatar

paulatsea

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 81 P&O Iona Cruise Reviews

Never again

Review for Iona to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Prinny17
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have been on many p and o cruises on various ships and really enjoyed them This ship is not for us you have to book dining for every meal on an app you download when you get on board. Even have to book entertainment in some cases but these were repeated a lot . Rooms only done once a day Think very short of staff or that’s how it seemed. This was supposed to be a Norwegian fiord’s cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Ship too big for Fjords

Review for Iona to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Sparkey193
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful ship, couldn't fault it, staff lovely, cabins fantastic, brilliant entertainment. But- We did not go to the Fjords. We went to 3 x Norway ports. Due to high winds and rain on the one day IONA was due to go down the fjord to Olden it couldn't do it I think due to its size. I have previously been to the fjords twice in much worse weather and the ships been able to get in. I think this ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Bitter Disappointment

Review for Iona to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
D0gbaws
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A very fair review based on our actual experiences. Biggest gripe. We chose this cruise to see the Fjords within Norway. The port of Olden was skipped completely due to 50mph winds. So although the cruise was advertised as “Norwegian Fjords” – we didn’t even get to see any with the skipping of the Olden port. The ship also did not cruise through Innvikfjorden NOR Nordfjord therefore we saw no ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cruise mis-sold as a fjord cruise - its not!!

Review for Iona to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jonwilliams100
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords and thought the cruise sold as a Norwegian Fjord cruise would allow us to do that. What we got was a Norwegian coastal cruise with zero scenic fjords seen during the entire trip. After a first stop at Stavanger we were due to go to Olden and cruise by the scenic Fjords. Due to winds of 50 mph the Captain advised that we could not enter the Fjords and visit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Too many cutbacks

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ensang3
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Hi all, I have just come off a cruise with P&O, sailing on the Iona out of Southampton on the 30th April for 7 nights to the Norwegian Fjords The destination was awesome, a must see, but alas I wouldn’t choose P&O as the company that takes you there. Myself and my wife have over 12 cruises under our belt and I am sad to say P&O has cut back on so many areas the quality of service is ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

WOW 5 Stars isn't enough.

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
Nice guy Bemanator
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Absolutely fantastic in every way. The crew are all absolutely brilliant, every need is attended to immediately, nothing is to much trouble, good crew to customer ratio didn't have to wait long for anything. Multiple restaurants for every taste, fine dining with views across the sea, steaks, Indian, burgers, vegi options somewhere to eat almost 24hs, Lovely cocktails and such a good system ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic Fjords on Iona

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
peteukmcr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

P&O Iona 7-night Norwegian Fjords, 16th April 2022 Background As an introduction, Iona is the first of the Excellence class of ships for P&O and so currently the flagship of the fleet (Arvia will be the 2nd launching in 2022). Both are LNG (liquefied natural gas) powered. She was launched in 2020 and has a tonnage of 184,089 GT with a maximum guest capacity of 5,206. On this sailing ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful cruise to beautiful Norway

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bonnie_13
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have recently returned from a wonderful 7 night Norwegian Fjords cruise on Iona. Four of us travelled together, two adults and two children under 10. This is our 7th cruise having travelled on Britannia 3 times and with Celebrity Cruises 3 times. We shared a standard balcony cabin on deck 11. We have only ever sailed on larger cruise ships and Iona didn't feel too big to us. She's a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Magnificent Cruise Ship

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
dazlight
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What a amazing cruise on the new Iona. Everything looks fresh and modern. We choose this cruise due to dates we wife and kids are off and as 14 of us the others could make the dates. The worry of covid was soon forgotten once we all made it onboard. We got the drinks package which worked great for us as we had a couple of Costas and a few drinks in the afternoon and all night. Lots of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

The ship that likes to say NO!

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
garyface1962
10+ Cruises

We booked this as a way to get over some trauma we had this year, and having had a wonderful holiday on Brittania last year we were really looking forward to the new "modern" ship. This is a copy of my e-mail to P&O Customer services for our cruise to two ports in 7 days. As another reviewer said it seems strange that the Virgin ship Valient Lady managed to sail, but we could not. So the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Find an Iona Cruise

Other P&O Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Aurora Cruise Reviews
Azura Cruise Reviews
Britannia Cruise Reviews
Ventura Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.