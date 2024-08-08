Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Azura

This was our first cruise, and given the huge amount of negative reviews we read prior to going away, we were a little concerned. However we had nothing but a positive experience. We didn’t feel the boat was tired as a lot of reviews made out. We had an inside cabin which seemed to be rather large and more than adequate for 2 of us. We tried to avoid the buffet and ate in the main dining every ...