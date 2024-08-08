"For a comparative price cruise I would go with Marella for the quality of the experience all-inclusive drinks package included in the price, the food, but most of all the quality of the staff, other than that, I think it’s a matter of digging a bit deeper into your pocket to get a better experience.Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised apart from a booking for two people and a flight for only one...."Read More
This was our first cruise, and given the huge amount of negative reviews we read prior to going away, we were a little concerned. However we had nothing but a positive experience. We didn’t feel the boat was tired as a lot of reviews made out. We had an inside cabin which seemed to be rather large and more than adequate for 2 of us.
We tried to avoid the buffet and ate in the main dining every ...
If your idea of a good time is watching half-naked alcoholic senior citizens argue over chairs this might be the holiday for you.
On the plus side, the buffet is all you can eat so you won’t have to worry as you go from dish to dish trying to find something palatable.
P and O used to be a nice cruise line for the money but this example fits my friend’s description as “Butlins on a ...
Ship was clean and tidy and food good, although some nights it was sometimes difficult to find something relatively plain in the restaurant. Buffet only used at lunchtime but range disappointing compared to other cruises. Entertainment generally good with a variety to suit a number of tastes. Found staff quite impersonal and not as friendly or efficient as on other cruises. Didn’t like the long ...
We’ve just returned from two weeks on Azura and must say that we had a really fabulous holiday. This review reflects our experience so it may not be what others experienced.
We’d read reviews before we left the UK and have to admit that we’d been a little worried before we set off. However, we didn’t find any of the problems that some recent reviewers have described so we’d say if you’ve ...
Very outdated fit out. Many lost, complaining about lack of signage and different lifts only accessing certain floors. Restaurant on 17/F not signposted and only one lift goes there if you can find it. Food very mediocre - like old-fashioned work canteen. Ship was overcrowded, no chance of finding a single sunbed unless you were up at dawn with the towel sunbed hijackers. Wifi a total ripoff - ...
Following our last 2 P&O cruises we were both anxious about what Azura would be like, overall it was a mixed bag, much of it good.
This was the first time we had done 2 “back to back” week cruises, having always done 14 days or more and it was certainly a new experience.
The flight out was delayed as it missed it’s take off slot due to delays loading because no one had checked the cabin ...
After reading quite a few negative reviews about Azura we were a little concerned about our cruise around the Greek Islands. We shouldn't have been .. it was excellent from start to finish.. The embarkation process .. from departing Manchester to opening the door of our cabin was faultless. Arrived in time to enjoy a half day in Malta before Azura left the port. Dining on board was very good .. ...
Azura Initial journey, overwhelmed with emails and having to continually log in.
A pre requisite to booking the cruise - you require printer, Lap top and stapler to make own luggage tags?
Difficulty in identifying flights. Booked meet and greet car parking but could not find airline mentioned. Not a great way to begin.
Requested wheel chair assistance for 84 year old, assistance ...
We spent two weeks aboard the Azura from 22/8. Firstly the cabin for 2 adults 2 teenagers was superior deluxe balcony and it was ample in size and space although the kids weren’t keen to share a sofa bed that was the only option. The year before we had a balcony cabin with separate pull down beds which sat above our bed so the sofa option was better in my opinion but 2 sofa chairs would have been ...
On first sight Azura looks the business but it's evident on board this ship needs some care and attention. From out of order toilets, sinks and lifts to the constant smell of sewerage throughout the ship?
Rooms (we had a standard balcony room) was decent with all the basics. But air-conditioning struggles and stuffy inside esp at night when trying to sleep. Bathroom small needs an ...