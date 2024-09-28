Photo Credit: Mr.L T H
Exceeded my expectations

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
tula45
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I just returned from a five night cruise on Ventura to Hamburg for New Year. I have cruised before with Celebrity and Holland America. I have read the other negative reviews so was not expecting much form the ship or company. This cruise was sold out and the ship was at full capacity – and maybe a bit more! As a couple, we booked a balcony room on the saver deal, and added the classic ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Queues, Queues and more Queues

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Old_tilly_billy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall not too bad, delayed boarding due to deep cleaning and air bridge faults but priority boarding was excellent, 45 minutes and in the glasshouse. Food in the MDR was good and imho the new menus are an improvement some nice dishes. Highlight of dining was NYE excellent meal (2 Mains). One grumble was we couldn’t get in the glasshouse for food. Please bring back wine waiters. On the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Bad experience in Ventura

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
SJess
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After being notified of an embarkation delay due to winter sickness on board we were concerned that the cruise would be less enjoyable. Well our concerns were founded. Staff shortages were noticeable with long delays in bars for drinks and that was if you were lucky enough to find a seat. Ship was overcrowded. Delay for freedom dining was average of 1 hour 45 minutes from joining the queue. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Ventura is a very sick boat

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Random cruiser 2
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Prior to the commencement of the cruise, all passengers experienced a three-hour delay in their arrival times due to unforeseen cleaning operations on the vessel. This unexpected disruption caused widespread confusion and inconvenience among the passengers. However, it was subsequently discovered that this delay had no bearing on the cruise’s operational schedule. Approximately 30-40% of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Norovirus endemic on Ventura.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
In bed with Norovirus
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Where to start? Noravirus was endemic the ship was delayed by 2 hours for a ‘deep clean’ we honestly wouldn’t have booked had we been aware of the continued problems this ship has had with coronavirus. Due to so many staff cleaning some of the restaurants were closed at various times and remaining restaurants very overcrowded..hence more spread of the disease. The Buffett was like an overcrowded ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

P&O Lustre has lost its Shine

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
kurtfrench
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cruising is not what it used to be. Gone are the days of the midnight chocolate buffet, towel animals, turned back beds and chocolates, ice carving demos on deck and three tiered dining. These days? It's a free for all and not even the virtual queue helps... Yes, my wife and I have just returned from a tour of the sunny Canary Islands on P&OAP's premier plague ship, the Ventura. I'm sure if I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Very disappointed!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Connie Craddock
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our main reason for booking this cruise was to visit Madeira. Sadly, storm Bert happened. We were stuck in Southampton for an extra 24 hours, so no visit to Madeira. Stuck on the ship for 5 days! My husband found a piece of plastic in his buffet pudding one day. It was big enough to choke a small child. We received a type written apology. That was it! Then an outbreak of gastroenteritis, which ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not for me.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Torwood
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Remember, you’ll be in amongst 3000 passengers , too many with no manners and no concept of “exit only” at the buffet which had the best food but very very busy, best to sit back and wait till it quietens down- if you can find a seat.if you must use up your on-board spend, the Epicurean is an experience…for the service, not the food. Music was horrendous and constant; having lost the will to live ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

ok , but could have been much better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
PDR44
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Considering that Ventura is 16 years old the ship is in good condition overall and well looked after. yes there are bits of rust here and there, but after all those miles you would expect some wear and tare. Food was consistently good quality , however a number of options were the same each night. Beach House was very good, and well worth the extra. would have also gone to Sindhu, but the menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Ventura Cruise

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Foodie50
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Anyone on their first cruise may have been disappointed, due to bad weather and high seas the ship was forced to change the itinerary rather than force passengers to endure a very rough time. One port was missed with an extra day at sea, and a second cancelled due to no berth available after being informed by the port that the ship could go there. There was a rather miserly voucher for a free ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

