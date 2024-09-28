Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Considering that Ventura is 16 years old the ship is in good condition overall and well looked after. yes there are bits of rust here and there, but after all those miles you would expect some wear and tare. Food was consistently good quality , however a number of options were the same each night. Beach House was very good, and well worth the extra. would have also gone to Sindhu, but the menu ...