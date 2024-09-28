"From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time.P&O seem to be struggling to attract passengers without heavy discounts and most of the people we met on board appeared to have booked late and got a good discount...."Read More
I just returned from a five night cruise on Ventura to Hamburg for New Year.
I have cruised before with Celebrity and Holland America.
I have read the other negative reviews so was not expecting much form the ship or company.
This cruise was sold out and the ship was at full capacity – and maybe a bit more!
As a couple, we booked a balcony room on the saver deal, and added the classic ...
Overall not too bad, delayed boarding due to deep cleaning and air bridge faults but priority boarding was excellent, 45 minutes and in the glasshouse.
Food in the MDR was good and imho the new menus are an improvement some nice dishes. Highlight of dining was NYE excellent meal (2 Mains). One grumble was we couldn’t get in the glasshouse for food. Please bring back wine waiters.
On the ...
After being notified of an embarkation delay due to winter sickness on board we were concerned that the cruise would be less enjoyable. Well our concerns were founded. Staff shortages were noticeable with long delays in bars for drinks and that was if you were lucky enough to find a seat.
Ship was overcrowded. Delay for freedom dining was average of 1 hour 45 minutes from joining the queue. ...
Prior to the commencement of the cruise, all passengers experienced a three-hour delay in their arrival times due to unforeseen cleaning operations on the vessel. This unexpected disruption caused widespread confusion and inconvenience among the passengers. However, it was subsequently discovered that this delay had no bearing on the cruise’s operational schedule.
Approximately 30-40% of ...
Where to start? Noravirus was endemic the ship was delayed by 2 hours for a ‘deep clean’ we honestly wouldn’t have booked had we been aware of the continued problems this ship has had with coronavirus. Due to so many staff cleaning some of the restaurants were closed at various times and remaining restaurants very overcrowded..hence more spread of the disease. The Buffett was like an overcrowded ...
Cruising is not what it used to be. Gone are the days of the midnight chocolate buffet, towel animals, turned back beds and chocolates, ice carving demos on deck and three tiered dining. These days? It's a free for all and not even the virtual queue helps... Yes, my wife and I have just returned from a tour of the sunny Canary Islands on P&OAP's premier plague ship, the Ventura. I'm sure if I had ...
Our main reason for booking this cruise was to visit Madeira. Sadly, storm Bert happened. We were stuck in Southampton for an extra 24 hours, so no visit to Madeira. Stuck on the ship for 5 days! My husband found a piece of plastic in his buffet pudding one day. It was big enough to choke a small child. We received a type written apology. That was it!
Then an outbreak of gastroenteritis, which ...
Remember, you’ll be in amongst 3000 passengers , too many with no manners and no concept of “exit only” at the buffet which had the best food but very very busy, best to sit back and wait till it quietens down- if you can find a seat.if you must use up your on-board spend, the Epicurean is an experience…for the service, not the food. Music was horrendous and constant; having lost the will to live ...
Considering that Ventura is 16 years old the ship is in good condition overall and well looked after. yes there are bits of rust here and there, but after all those miles you would expect some wear and tare. Food was consistently good quality , however a number of options were the same each night. Beach House was very good, and well worth the extra. would have also gone to Sindhu, but the menu ...
Anyone on their first cruise may have been disappointed, due to bad weather and high seas the ship was forced to change the itinerary rather than force passengers to endure a very rough time. One port was missed with an extra day at sea, and a second cancelled due to no berth available after being informed by the port that the ship could go there.
There was a rather miserly voucher for a free ...