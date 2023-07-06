What are Iona's Cabins Like?

Expect everything you would expect in a hotel room, just in a smaller space. All of Iona's cabins have a double bed that can be divided into two (single accommodation aside), interactive TV, wardrobe, fridge, sofa, vanity and stool and numerous charging and USB points, with UK and European sockets. Every cabin has tea and coffee-making facilities.

All standard cabins have a shower room with a shower stand with glass doors and a clothesline for drying. There is a single basin with a fixed soap dispenser and a cupboard with shelves. You'll find generic shampoo and gel in fixed dispensers in the shower, and products from The White Company in the mini-suites and suites.

Iona also has 55 accessible cabins.

A Pick of Our Favourite Cruise Ship Cabins on Iona

Iona's Inside Cabins are a Good Budget Options

Forgo ocean views for one of Iona’s inside cabins if you're on a budget. There are 811, each measuring up to 213 square feet. Some accommodate up to four people. These are ideal if you intend to spend most of your time and budget out and about, enjoying the ship.

Try One of the New Conservatory Mini Suites for Extra Outdoor Space

If your budget stretches to it, try to get one of the 95 Conservatory Mini-Suites; they are lovely. The bedroom leads to a glass-enclosed sitting area with a sofa and chair, opening onto a deep balcony. You can open the whole structure to create an oversized balcony or shut off the conservatory area from the main cabin. These suites are 274 square feet.

Tip: Go for a Conservatory Mini-Suite on Deck 9. Some are on Deck 8, but this is the promenade deck and you’ll find the promenade between your balcony and the sea. Not only do you lose the connection with the ocean, but passers-by can peer over your balcony if they so wish.

Fancy a Splurge? Plump for One of Iona's Plush Suites

Iona has 26 suites located in the forward and aft corners of Decks 9 to 15. Suites come with butler service, welcome chocolates and fresh fruit, and nightly canapes. Suite guests can also have breakfast in the smart Epicurean restaurant. Which end of the ship you choose is a matter of personal preference; forward-facing suites will be windy on sea days, for example, but they do connect to the inside cabin next door, creating a space that in theory, could sleep eight.

Iona Cruise Ships Cabins: Best of the Rest

Family: There are two spacious family suites on the Promenade Deck, but these don’t have balconies – and nor do they have a bath, which is odd, given the number of families with very young children that sail with P&O Cruises.

Solos: If you're travelling solo, opt for one of 22 single occupancy cabins, all interiors and a compact 101 square feet.