The smallest but friendliest ship I have cruised on. Embarkation was an absolute breeze. Cabins ready early. Bags at room before us! NEVER short of seats or sun beds. Always got a seat in theatre even at 5 mins to go. Theatre company the best I have experienced.
Dining in MDR was a little disappointing. Portion size - tiny. 3 out of 7 main menu dishes vegetarian and usually 2 fish/seafood so ...
Aurora is dated and is well past if best before date. The ship was full and it felt full. Our cabin was very dated, and has never been anything close to “Deluxe”, even 24 years ago when the ship was built! The bathroom’s are bright pink from top to bottom and I haven’t experienced a shower curtain for well over 10 years! I have to say that our cabin and bathroom were kept very clean by our ...
Very easy to board loads of staff to help. Easy drop cases off. Through customs and on. Muster was as you get on so done quick. Cabin great. Bathroom needs update but clean,and white company handwash etc. nice fridge that kept wine cold. We bought bottle wine on each. You can bring some cans coke we bought 6 each. Easy to find way round ship. Always somewhere to sit. Buffet we loved, you must be ...
Just returned from a 21 day Iceland/Norway cruise on the Aurora. Before I delve into the experience I would like to preference this by pointing out that We are US citizens sailing on a cruise line that targets UK citizens almost exclusively..... And that can make a BIG difference.
First, the ship. At 1800 passangers it is considered "small" in todays world. Even though we were full, ...
This cruise has redeemed P&O in my eyes after a rather nasty Caribbean cruise on Arvia in March this year. The experience was so much better on Aurora. She's smaller, the smallest in the fleet in fact, adults only, and run along much more traditional lines. The design of the ship is clever, and she has more venues than you would expect on a ship of her size. She is, however, in need of ...
One of the best cruise I have ever had cruise around Greece and Croatia I have been on 9 cruise befor with different company but has I said this on was the best all of the port wear really good the captain on the ship was the funniest I have ever heard food really good the is plenty of different types of food for everyone the shows were really good we now the ship needs a bit of a up date but ...
Having cruised on many occasions this was our 6th cruise with P&O. In some ways it was the best, in others the worst. As an adult only ship and probably the most “traditional “ old style ship we loved Aurora. Yes, it’s getting on a bit, it’s worn in parts but the choice of bars, restaurants etc was pretty good. Our deluxe balcony cabin was of a decent size and very comfortable but this was likely ...
First the good news, we liked the ship although dated there was plenty of quiet lounge areas. We had a last minute cancellation and the only cabin available was a disabled one which was huge and very comfortable with a large balcony. Entertainment was good as was embarkation and disembarkation.
Now for the bad news
On the 14 day cruise 2 ports in Iceland were cancelled so we only visited ...
The cabin ( which was supposed to be an upgrade!) was dreadful. There were bare wires stuck up with insulating tape on the inside of the door handle. The view from the window was obstructed by deck chairs. The floor in the buffet restaurant was under repair so our lunches were accompanied by hammering and drilling, not to mention dust and rubble! This must surely have been against health and ...