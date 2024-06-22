Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Aurora

One of the best cruise I have ever had cruise around Greece and Croatia I have been on 9 cruise befor with different company but has I said this on was the best all of the port wear really good the captain on the ship was the funniest I have ever heard food really good the is plenty of different types of food for everyone the shows were really good we now the ship needs a bit of a up date but ...