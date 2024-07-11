Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

Its a nice ship that suits our purpose in all areas, with one exception. The food was very poor quality, and the Belvedere just doesn't have enough seating. We have travelled on six P and O ships, and the food is on the average side. But the food on this ship was the worst The ship rides the sea well, the best I experienced at sea, even in the force 9 that we experienced. There is plenty of ...