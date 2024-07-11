"We had club dining there is a great shortage of waiting staff and no wine waiters the waiting staff had to do both jobs, meals very small, one potatoe, two very small batton of carrots and meat all very under cooked.o but they were cancelled as we had never been away for a chrismas and new year cruise we transferred one of our outstanding booking to arcadia...."Read More
Given the relatively poor reviews I’d read online my expectations for this cruise were low but in terms of the ship’s condition I was actually pleasantly surprised. A few weeks prior to boarding there had been a refurbishment to some areas and maybe this helped, for the most part Arcadia doesn’t look her age and everything works as it should.
Embarkation in Southampton ran smoothly. Other ports ...
A return to cruising after 10+ years was a mixed experience for us. Arcadia seemed a little dated to us particularly as regards the cabins. The service was different as well seemingly like a duty rather than a rewarding job for some staff. The biggest difference though was in the restaurants and bars. We booked just a couple of weeks before sailing and as a result were given what P and O ...
Embarkation easy. We were on G deck with a window, just below the Rising Sun. Could be a bit noisy (chairs scraping) until midnight. We also heard passengers leaving the headliner theatre around 11.30pm. However, it was actually a very good location, close to the main bars, palladium etc.
Cabin, fine. A bit dark (need lights around the mirror in the cabin) and a lack of plug sockets for the ...
What an awful awful experience.
Adults only ? Try over 70s. The average age is over 70s Everything generally shuts down at 12 midnight.
Food quality & execution poor. Christmas dinner was awful (I was served gravy from a ramekin using a spoon because the waiter said it was sauce!). Breadcrumbs = stuffing ! No parsnips. Sprouts were Rock hard. Roast potatoes hadn’t seen a roasting tin ...
Its a nice ship that suits our purpose in all areas, with one exception. The food was very poor quality, and the Belvedere just doesn't have enough seating. We have travelled on six P and O ships, and the food is on the average side. But the food on this ship was the worst
The ship rides the sea well, the best I experienced at sea, even in the force 9 that we experienced.
There is plenty of ...
Joined Arcadia (P&O) UK arm of Carnival Cruise lines,on 3rd October 2024 for Welcome aboard Lunch and immediately aware of Draconian cuts to former standards aboard Arcadia.
The normal Welcome aboard drinks of spirits, wines and soft drinks have been REDUCED to -in my opinion- inferior wines and soft drinks ONLY. This deliberate reduction in value and choice, was the harbinger of what was to be ...
Embarkation was very efficient, we were able to access our cabin very quickly. On the whole I prefer not to use the buffet preferring the main dining room. On occasion I did make use of it and found a reasonable variety of food available. I find the main dining room menu a little limited, if it was possible I would like to have some local specialities on offer (Boston cream pie in Boston for ...
Arcadia disaster cruise
P&O Arcadia to Iceland/Norway departed 30/7/2024 cabin.
Very dissatisfied with this cruise and lack of response from P&O.
We have a folding electric wheelchair, dimensions of which were provided to P&O on their special needs questionnaire. We arrived at our cabin only to find the folded wheelchair will not fit, it either blocks the bathroom door or exit and will ...
Just back from Iceland and Norway trip. Went on Aurora last year to Norway, 12 nights, so fantastic. Whilst on board, booked cruise for this year, on Arcadia, P&O's other adult only cruise. Really was looking forward to it after such a brilliant time last summer. But blimes!
Firstly, the buffet dining hall - it just isn't big enough, even when not at peak times there's aimless patrons ...
First time on this ship, but 5th cruise with P&O. First impressions are that the ship looks a little tired, rust, threadbare and sagging seats, de-laminating panels, blown and cracked glazing panes, lifts not working etc. like a once glamorous but now aging aunt trying desperately to paper over the cracks.
Ship still nice though, easy layout to get used to, and staff all lovely and helpful as ...