Featured Review
Waste of money
"We had club dining there is a great shortage of waiting staff and no wine waiters the waiting staff had to do both jobs, meals very small, one potatoe, two very small batton of carrots and meat all very under cooked.o but they were cancelled as we had never been away for a chrismas and new year cruise we transferred one of our outstanding booking to arcadia...."Read More
rawll avatar

rawll

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

1-10 of 472 P&O Arcadia Cruise Reviews

Ship OK, food average or poor. Lots of cost cuts.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Able Seaman H
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Given the relatively poor reviews I’d read online my expectations for this cruise were low but in terms of the ship’s condition I was actually pleasantly surprised. A few weeks prior to boarding there had been a refurbishment to some areas and maybe this helped, for the most part Arcadia doesn’t look her age and everything works as it should. Embarkation in Southampton ran smoothly. Other ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not as we remember - or as good

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
JGBr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A return to cruising after 10+ years was a mixed experience for us. Arcadia seemed a little dated to us particularly as regards the cabins. The service was different as well seemingly like a duty rather than a rewarding job for some staff. The biggest difference though was in the restaurants and bars. We booked just a couple of weeks before sailing and as a result were given what P and O ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Classy Adult Ship

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Wandering Woman
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation easy. We were on G deck with a window, just below the Rising Sun. Could be a bit noisy (chairs scraping) until midnight. We also heard passengers leaving the headliner theatre around 11.30pm. However, it was actually a very good location, close to the main bars, palladium etc. Cabin, fine. A bit dark (need lights around the mirror in the cabin) and a lack of plug sockets for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Awful - couldn’t wait to get off

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Shilts09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What an awful awful experience. Adults only ? Try over 70s. The average age is over 70s Everything generally shuts down at 12 midnight. Food quality & execution poor. Christmas dinner was awful (I was served gravy from a ramekin using a spoon because the waiter said it was sauce!). Breadcrumbs = stuffing ! No parsnips. Sprouts were Rock hard. Roast potatoes hadn’t seen a roasting tin ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Great ship, shame about the food..

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
rolyh
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Its a nice ship that suits our purpose in all areas, with one exception. The food was very poor quality, and the Belvedere just doesn't have enough seating. We have travelled on six P and O ships, and the food is on the average side. But the food on this ship was the worst The ship rides the sea well, the best I experienced at sea, even in the force 9 that we experienced. There is plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

P arsimonious & O utrageous Cuts

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Alexisal55
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Joined Arcadia (P&O) UK arm of Carnival Cruise lines,on 3rd October 2024 for Welcome aboard Lunch and immediately aware of Draconian cuts to former standards aboard Arcadia. The normal Welcome aboard drinks of spirits, wines and soft drinks have been REDUCED to -in my opinion- inferior wines and soft drinks ONLY. This deliberate reduction in value and choice, was the harbinger of what was to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Canada/USA

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
mrslugsta
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was very efficient, we were able to access our cabin very quickly. On the whole I prefer not to use the buffet preferring the main dining room. On occasion I did make use of it and found a reasonable variety of food available. I find the main dining room menu a little limited, if it was possible I would like to have some local specialities on offer (Boston cream pie in Boston for ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Disaster cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
S Mac
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arcadia disaster cruise P&O Arcadia to Iceland/Norway departed 30/7/2024 cabin. Very dissatisfied with this cruise and lack of response from P&O. We have a folding electric wheelchair, dimensions of which were provided to P&O on their special needs questionnaire. We arrived at our cabin only to find the folded wheelchair will not fit, it either blocks the bathroom door or exit and will ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Never ending curry in Bernidorm

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Noidea999
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Just back from Iceland and Norway trip. Went on Aurora last year to Norway, 12 nights, so fantastic. Whilst on board, booked cruise for this year, on Arcadia, P&O's other adult only cruise. Really was looking forward to it after such a brilliant time last summer. But blimes! Firstly, the buffet dining hall - it just isn't big enough, even when not at peak times there's aimless patrons ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Forewarned is forearmed….

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
gadgetgray
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on this ship, but 5th cruise with P&O. First impressions are that the ship looks a little tired, rust, threadbare and sagging seats, de-laminating panels, blown and cracked glazing panes, lifts not working etc. like a once glamorous but now aging aunt trying desperately to paper over the cracks. Ship still nice though, easy layout to get used to, and staff all lovely and helpful as ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

