Entertainment & Activities

Daytime Fun

There's plenty doing on during the day on Iona, although you do have to sift through a large number of 'seminars' designed to sell health treatments in the spa, jewellery and art from the on-board gallery. Otherwise, there are classes in the gym, which is tucked away on deck 5, bingo, pub quizzes, dance classes and deck sports to while away the day. Ocean Studios, the boutique, four-screen cinema, is a great feature, while there's a lovely library in Anderson's, a peaceful spot for reading until the menu at the gin bar beckons. Once health protocols have eased another stage, gin tastings and even gin distilling classes will be offered for a charge, run in conjunction with the Salcombe Distilling Co, the company that has developed Iona's signature Marabelle gin.

Otherwise, passengers scatter on the open decks to lounge in the 18 whirlpool spas, gaze at the view from the two infinity pools or take the sea air from the broad, wraparound promenade deck. On cooler days, the Grand Atrium has a happy buzz as people read, chat, listen to the pianist and drink coffee at Vistas cafe.

Tip: The performers who entertain in the SkyDome every night have their rehearsal space in a corner of the Grand Atrium. Take a seat and watch them practicing graceful moves on the aerial silks that hang from the ceiling.

At Night

Headliners Theatre The ship's two-deck theatre is the venue for big production shows, as well as visiting guest acts. A new show, Festival, is packed with feel-good music and high energy, and is a clear indication of the younger market Iona is aimed at, with wellies and face paint where there would once have been feathers and sequins. There are three shows a night here and for now, you need to pre-book on the MyHoliday app.

The Club House A cavernous lounge opening onto the popular Sunset Bar on the aft deck, the Club House is a venue for game shows, tribute acts and themed music nights. At present, dancing isn't allowed but once Covid restrictions are eased, this will be the ship's big late night spot.

The 710 Club Named after Iona's shipyard build number, this intimate little cocktail bar and club overseen by former Take That frontman Gary Barlow is the undisputed hit of the ship. Long queues form for each of the three nightly sets, which offer jazz and acoustic sounds, as well as brilliantly executed covers, with themes including rock anthems and chart toppers.

Tip: Get to the 710 Club early as you can't reserve seats

The SkyDome A swimming pool, lounging area and bar by day, the two-deck-high SkyDome transforms into an entertainment space at night, with dazzling aerial acts and once social distancing has eased, DJ sets compiled by former Blur bassist Alex James, complete with laser shows. The SkyDome is a big venue to fill but should have a real energy once the ship is sailing nearer capacity.

Bars & Nightlife

Iona comes alive with music at night; it's something the ship does really well. In the space of a single evening, you can watch the acrobatic show in the SkyDome, go for cocktails, have dinner, hit the silent disco on deck, squeeze in a theatre production and enjoy a late-night set in the 710 Club.

Our Picks

The place to be on deck: Sunset Bar Located on the aft deck, with a smoking area to one side, this al fresco bar is always buzzing, from people enjoying an early pint to glasses of rosé flowing with lunch and later, sundowners. There’s live music from a busker throughout the day.

For Gin Lovers: Anderson's

An elegant cocktail lounge next to the library, Anderson's has a superb spirits menu. The showpiece of the bar is the first gin still at sea, housed in a climate-controlled, glass room and named Columba. The still is tended by specially trained crewmembers, producing 75 bottles of Iona's signature Marabelle gin per day, its botanicals inspired by the ship's namesake, the Hebridean island of Iona.

For Dramatic Cocktails: Emerald Bar A glamorous bar looking out onto the Grand Atrium, this popular pre-dinner drinking spot offers cocktails with quirky presentation, for example, served with a flourish under a dome of smoky vapour. Even if you just opt for a glass of wine rather than a fancy daiquiri, this is a smart space for people watching.

For Something Elegant: The Crow's Nest The Crow's Nest is a P&O Cruises icon, forward on Deck 17 with gorgeous views, cocktail music and a lovely, elegant vibe at sunset. It's next to the Epicurean restaurant, so an easy spot to enjoy a pre-dinner drink before a posh dinner.