"To be honest it wasn’t that bad at all, but what was disappointing was the fact that in the week no one mopped / cleaned the balcony floor once - despite it being obvious that it was marked and in need of a good jet wash / mop and bucket.We had one bad main course, but other than that the food was good and the portion sizes plenty for us...."Read More
We have found our room to be comfortable well serviced by the lovely Lia who was very pleasant and hard working.
We had a couple of excursions cancelled which was disappointing but not P & O's fault.
The food and service in The Oriental Restaurant was very good although a fairly limited choice beef appeared practically every day!
As for the entertainment the ships entertainment team ...
This was our first time on Britannia and only chose this cruise as it took us where we wanted to be - around the Caribbean over Christmas. The public rooms, the cabin and decor were good but we found the ship too big for us. It was difficult to get around. There were only 3 sets of lifts on each deck, the ones nearest our cabin had no stairs and not all the lifts went to all decks! We knew it was ...
We have just returned from 2 weeks in the Caribbean in Britannia.
We have cruised with P&O many times as well as other lines such as Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Marella and NCL.
Our experience in this cruise was very average compared to other cruises with P&O in previous years.
Firstly the positives:
1. The ship has recently been refurbished and looked good.
2. Staff were ...
If transatlantic repositioning is the budget end of the cruise market then P&O's Britannia is the Ryanair of that sector.
It's comparatively cheap and cheerful and you get exactly what you choose to pay for.
As somewhat reluctant cruisers but lovers of a good bargain it suited us perfectly. The no gratuities policy is a big plus for us although we always tip our cabin attendants ...
Just completed a westbound transatlantic on board Britannia with three children (8,6,4)
The positives
Kids club was outstanding, can't give any more praise than that!
Cabin and food were pretty good.
Staff were friendly and the ship looked good after dry dock.
Exile (Caribbean band) were good
The Negatives
Flight home with Norse Atlantic was appalling. No headphones for the ...
First the good things---Britannia is beautiful. Our cabin was very nice and the cabin steward wonderful. The serenity pool is so peaceful compared to the rest of the ship. Full marks for the library and the Crows Nest. The ballroom dance tuition and evening dancing was exceptional thanks to Karen and Harry.
Now the bad----service in the main dining room was abysmally slow and often the food ...
This was our first cruise on P&O UK cruise line. It was great value and included the daily service charges included in the fare. It was a British experience where everyone was lovely and the vibe was more relaxed. As an American, you can only book P&O UK through VacationsToGo; we booked through Emma Cruise's US travel agent, who went through VacationsToGo.
Embarkation
Our assigned ...
Cabin (layout, storage, facilities, balcony size…)
Our cabin was adequate for the four of us (2 adults, 7 yr old and 3 yr old. We had the twin bed and then the sofa was made up each night and stowed away each day and a bunk was pulled down from above the sofa. The only issue with this was that you could not gain access to the fridge without putting the sofa bed away or the balcony without ...
Britannia is a nice ship but as with many cruise companies cutbacks have been made, rooms serviced once a day and especially with quality of food in Horizon and to some extent in the speciality restaurants too.
Our cabin steward was excellent, probably the best in nearly 20 cruises.
Our main issue was the lifts. For our two week trip 2 lifts midship were out of order. Some bypassed floors ...
The best way to describe our cruise is that it was ok or average we have sailed on Britannia before so knew what to expect.
Cabin
We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 had to complain 3 times as the person next door was smoking on their balcony and the smell was coming into our cabin, the person must have been moved to our relief as after a couple of days the issue was resolved.
The cabin ...