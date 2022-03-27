Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
I have plenty to say here, mostly negative, but... in all fairness... there were positives to note:
PROS
Embarkation process was very simple
Using the Medallion for room access and purchases was very easy
Outstanding nature presentations
Excellent musical entertainment, comedians
The ship band/orchestra is REALLY good
Alfredo's Pizzeria (complimentary) produces consistently ...
We chose this itinerary for the seadays involved in getting to and from HI. We'd also had nice experiences with Princess pre-pandemic so we opted for them again.
While we were in lockdown, Princess spent two years developing an onboard network tool called Medallion. It's a device, the medallion they issue you on boarding to wear on your person, and it's a network for interfacing with ...
This was my retirement cruise. I alerted Princess and added the milestone in the Medallion app, but nothing was done to acknowledge.
The ship should be in drydock by now, but should have been done much sooner. There were plenty of water leaks, a shattered window in the buffet. It is long overdue for maintenance.
There were a lot of people / staff getting COVID. The Cruse Director, Steve, ...
We choose this cruise as it's been a "bucket list" cruise for us for a while, but mostly because back in November we were very concerned that our two week Caribbean cruise would be canceled, so we cancelled it proactively and booked the 15 day Hawaii cruise. We had previously sailed on Grand in December for a 10 day Mexico cruise and really enjoyed it.
The trip across the ocean from LA to Hilo ...
There arent too many positive things I can say about this cruise. The ship was kept uncomfortably cold the whole trip, the food was mediocre at best, entertainment was only fair, staff was pleasant but overworked, and the ship had numerous problems, including toilets either not flushing or overflowing. The food at the buffet was not hot at any meal. We ate breakfast and lunch there everyday, ...
HAWAII!!!! Beautiful. Everything I imagined and more. San Francisco was just as the media describes. Although we arrived a day early and our hotel was in a great location on Nob Hill, we decided to not go out. Embarkation was confusing. It started late and there was a very long line that we waited in for over two hours. The ship did not get underway until after 7 (instead of 4) and there ...
We chose this cruise for DW's birthday. We'd been to Hawaii before, but this would be a great second half of a B2B.
I tested positive on test day before turn around and DW tested positive the next day (her birthday).
We went to isolation for 11/10 days and thus missed all of Hawaii except what we could see from our balcony. That wasn't much since most of the ports were working ports and not ...
We had been trying to go on this cruise since April 2020 and were so excited to be finally going to celebrate our 25th (now 27th) anniversary. Our mini suite was spacious and our room steward was very nice and attentive. We did a vow renewal which was extremely special. We aren’t ones who need to always be doing something and spent a fair amount of time just relaxing/reading in our room or one of ...