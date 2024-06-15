Aloha! Island hop your way through Hawaii on a cruise. On Oahu, visit Honolulu's Waikiki Beach and pay your respects at Pearl Harbor. View active volcanos on Hawaii, the Big Island, seek out water sports in laidback Maui and escape from it all in Kauai. Experience all this and more when you plan your next cruise to Hawaii.

Browse upcoming sailings below from the most trusted cruise lines sailing to Hawaii including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Princess, Holland, Norwegian and many more. We partner with cruise lines and online travel agents to deliver our visitors one location to compare pricing across the web. Cruisers can read reviews from verified members sharing their experience while cruising to Hawaii.

Find itineraries departing from all the major departure ports that sail to Hawaii. You can cruise to Hawaii out of California from Los Angeles, San Diego or San Francisco. The Seattle cruise port and Vancouver port also provide a number of different itineraries to Hawaii during the season. We add new itineraries every day so you'll find a variety of options when you find your next cruise to Hawaii with Cruise Critic.