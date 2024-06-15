Hawaii Cruises

About Hawaii Cruises

Aloha! Island hop your way through Hawaii on a cruise. On Oahu, visit Honolulu's Waikiki Beach and pay your respects at Pearl Harbor. View active volcanos on Hawaii, the Big Island, seek out water sports in laidback Maui and escape from it all in Kauai. Experience all this and more when you plan your next cruise to Hawaii.

Browse upcoming sailings below from the most trusted cruise lines sailing to Hawaii including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Princess, Holland, Norwegian and many more. We partner with cruise lines and online travel agents to deliver our visitors one location to compare pricing across the web. Cruisers can read reviews from verified members sharing their experience while cruising to Hawaii.

Find itineraries departing from all the major departure ports that sail to Hawaii. You can cruise to Hawaii out of California from Los Angeles, San Diego or San Francisco. The Seattle cruise port and Vancouver port also provide a number of different itineraries to Hawaii during the season. We add new itineraries every day so you'll find a variety of options when you find your next cruise to Hawaii with Cruise Critic.

More about Hawaii

What is the best time to cruise to Hawaii?

Hawaii has a wet and dry season -- the dry season lasts from April through October. Summer can be more expensive, but is a great time to visit this year-round destination. For more: The Best Month to Cruise to Hawaii.

Which cruise lines go to Hawaii?

A variety of cruise lines call on Hawaii -- Princess, Crystal, Holland America, Royal Caribbean -- but Norwegian Cruise Line has the only big ship based there, sailing from Honolulu. Expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures sail Hawaii's smaller islands.

What are some things to do in Hawaii?

Hawaii is all about surf and sand, but its islands also offer whale-watching, hikes along volcanoes, outrigger canoeing and breathtaking helicopter rides. For more excursion ideas: Hawaii's Best Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Hawaii?

You can visit Hawaii without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America and UnCruise's Safari Explorer, both U.S.-flagged vessels, are the only cruise ships based in Hawaii. Other lines and ships offer there-and-back Hawaii itineraries from ports like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

What should I pack for a cruise to Hawaii?

Depending on what activities you're participating in, pack some appropriate gear in addition to your favorite Hawaiian shirt. Water shoes will help you traverse water-based activities and black-sand beaches, some with rocks. Check out our article with tips for cruisers planning a trip to Hawaii for more information on what to pack and bring on your sailing.

