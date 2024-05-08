  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Maldives

Luxury Cruises from Maldives

We found you 1 cruise

Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

16 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Maldives
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Royal Caribbean Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Royal Caribbean
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: gratuities included + no deposit
  • Up to $1,500 to spend on board + 30% off all fares
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Barbados

Luxury Cruises from Barbados

1,745 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Bilbao

Luxury Cruises from Bilbao

133 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Bordeaux

Luxury Cruises from Bordeaux

55 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Boston

Luxury Cruises from Boston

723 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Broome

Luxury Cruises from Broome

36 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Cairns

Luxury Cruises from Cairns

153 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Callao

Luxury Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Frankfurt

Luxury Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Istanbul

Luxury Cruises from Istanbul

411 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Greenwich

Luxury Cruises from Greenwich

Luxury Cruises from Manhattan

Luxury Cruises from Manhattan

1,137 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Nice

Luxury Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Paris

Luxury Cruises from Paris

224 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Singapore

Luxury Cruises from Singapore

657 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from St. Maarten

Luxury Cruises from St. Maarten

5,197 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Sydney

Luxury Cruises from Sydney

749 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Vancouver

Luxury Cruises from Vancouver

747 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from New York

Luxury Cruises from New York

Luxury Cruises from Canary Wharf

Luxury Cruises from Canary Wharf

65 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 23rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.