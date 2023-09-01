Common Istanbul Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Istanbul?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Cunard Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Istanbul?
Most commonly, cruises from Istanbul go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, and Europe - Western Mediterranean.
How many days are cruises from Istanbul?
Istanbul cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Istanbul cost?
Starting at just $399, choose the perfect cruise from Istanbul that fits your traveling desires.