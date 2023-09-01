Cruises out of Istanbul

Cruises out of Istanbul

We found you 137 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

2,059 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pi...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

373 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pi...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic Treasures

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

440 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Turkey & Greek Isle Gems

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Eastern Mediterranean

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

2,410 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Istanbul Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Istanbul?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Cunard Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Istanbul?

Most commonly, cruises from Istanbul go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, and Europe - Western Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Istanbul?

Istanbul cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Istanbul cost?

Starting at just $399, choose the perfect cruise from Istanbul that fits your traveling desires.

Istanbul Cruise Reviews

Egypt at last

Our hotel in Istanbul was great (Grand Hyatt Istanbul). We flew in a couple days before the cruise and had a great time seeing Istanbul – it’s an amazing city!Read More
User Avatar
Steve551

Istanbul to Athens with Viking

The Istanbul to Athens with a 4-day post extension allowed us to see the areas we were interest in visiting. Included and paid tours were excellent.Read More
User Avatar
RRPBDP

Wonderful Itinerary- just too short!

In Istanbul, we got on our ship and our first afternoon- we had to make up for all our lost sleep.Read More
User Avatar
RoRothman

Hits ans Misses

We traveled via Viking Air Business Class going and Premium Economy upon return, arranging our hotel in Istanbul for three days before embarkation and doing the post-cruise extension in Athens upon disembarkationRead More
User Avatar
madqdog

