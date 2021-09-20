True North, what an experience. It would have to be the best cruise we have experienced. Captain Gav and his crew were "Simply the Best!!" Treated us like family.

Fist one was when the tender boat took us up to the waterfalls and those mad enough sat on the front of the boat and enjoyed a shower - then, Captain Gav.Then if you just want to experience the beauty of the gorges and waterfalls you've got it, either by tender boats or the helicopter with Sam your pilot.