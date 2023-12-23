Common Melbourne Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Melbourne?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Melbourne?
Most commonly, cruises from Melbourne go to exciting destinations such as World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, Indonesia, and UK.
How many days are cruises from Melbourne?
Melbourne cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Melbourne cost?
Starting at just $167, choose the perfect cruise from Melbourne that fits your traveling desires.