Cruises out of St. Maarten

We found you 78 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

5 Night
Barefoot Break In The British Virgin Islands 5d Ph...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

28 Night
The Best Of The Windward & Leeward Isles 28d Ph1-o...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Caribbean Gems In Depth

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lis

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Yachtsman's Caribbean

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Gems Of The Caribbean

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

55 Night
Grand Caribbean Adventure 55d Ph1-ph1

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Yachtsman's Caribbean

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common St. Maarten Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from St. Maarten?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea, and Star Clippers.

What cruise trip options do I have from St. Maarten?

Most commonly, cruises from St. Maarten go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Southern, World Cruise, and France.

How many days are cruises from St. Maarten?

St. Maarten cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from St. Maarten cost?

Starting at just $1,640, choose the perfect cruise from St. Maarten that fits your traveling desires.

St. Maarten Cruise Reviews

Great Times on the Wind Surf

Free chairs, great lunch, rosé wine and just a few of us on this great beach (not to be confused with the more popular Shoal Bay East).A great beach day that we ended with a swim at the Marina at the back of the ship.Read More
User Avatar
Misty Morning

A Tale of Two Ships

Another fantastic cruise experience, with that special French flair that Club Med does so well!My first impression was that the Club Med 2 was "Oh, so French!Read More
User Avatar
GARYTHEHITMAN

Great Family Cruise

Flying from Charlotte, NC no problem to St Maarten. Customs there was very slow but the transfer to the ship was fine.Read More
User Avatar
scpd1856

Windsurf - Our Favorite Ship

There was a terrific duo in the Compass Rose - we have found the duos are always good and often superior to the bands and this was no exception.Found many familiar faces from past crossings - some come back every year.Read More
User Avatar
MargotH24

