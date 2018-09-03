  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Riviera River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
34 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 34 Riviera River Cruise Reviews

Best holiday with so much to see

Review for Douro Elegance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Charm London
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first river cruise and a solos cruise with 64 singles, although some friends booked together. The boat was stunning and lower cabin was very comfortable and quiet. L'Ocitane toiletries, towelling robe and slippers, satellite tv and double bed to myself. Of course, no time spent in the cabin because fellow travellers and the rest of the ship is so inviting. Big windows, lovely lounge ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

I Provided A Night's Entertainment and Prizes

Review for William Shakespeare to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PenguinLady007
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise from Avignon because it ended up in Lyon where we have family we wanted to visit. The cruise overall was fair to good but could have been much better. From speaking with the staff, they have heard the concerns before but have not acted upon them. Embarkation was poorly planned. We were to meet at Hotel Kyriad in Avignon for a 4:30 p.m. pick up - which is way too late. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Disappointing itinerary

Review for Oscar Wilde to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tillysue
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our tour started in Basel on the Rhine. There are 2 exits at the airport, We and a dozen others unfortunately chose the French, exit and it took 45 minutes to track down our Swiss rep which apparently is a constant problem for Riviera guests at this airport and not emphasised enough in the guidance notes. Our river boat was superb. the cabins, facilities, food and staff faultless although ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Danube Delta and Historic Cities

Review for Thomas Hardy to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jo-b
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Travelled previously with riviera and been impressed with their reliability and service. Ship was spotless loved our cabin on Diamond deck which had a fully retracting sliding window so you can watch the scenery glide past from the comfort of your own cabin. Plenty of storage space, cases fitted under the bed, there was a kettle for making tea, a Nespresso machine and a small fridge and safe. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Excellent i every way

Review for William Shakespeare to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
silverswimmer
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Detailed review and long……. JOINING With our past experiences of joining cruises in Europe the most important factor was flying direct from our local airport (BHX) with no connections at other hubs. Rushing between gates at Frankfurt or Schiphol is not for us, and from many others we have met who have had horror stories of missed connections and lost luggage. Our flight to Lyon was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Shame we were delayed

Review for Douro Elegance to Europe - Black Sea

User Avatar
andrewlgc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Unfortunately our cruise on the River Douro got off to a bad start as a radar fault at Porto airport meant that our TAP Portugal plane was prevented from leaving Gatwick for 24 hours. On our delayed arrival in Porto we were taken by coach to a quay further up river to join Douro Elegance. The ship has defined booking times at the five locks on this river so she had to move. On boarding ship the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Nice ship, but not 5 star

Review for Lord Byron to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ljbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from a 7 night cruise to Provence on the river Rhône from Lyons to Avignon. The ship is classed as 5 star, but I would take issue with that. What we found disappointing, was the way the cruise was structured. We started the cruise at Lyons, then sailed upriver to Chalon sur Soane for Beaune, we had a pleasant excursion to Beaune, after which we sailed slowly back down the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Very good but dining arrangements need re-thinking

Review for Jane Austen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BioincJohn
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The boat is first class, in first class condition, which is a credit to the crew who are courteous, diligent, conscientious and helpful. The excursions were good, as they should be, and kept to schedule apart traffic congestion around Amsterdam. The clientele are white elderly British, which was not what we were expecting. While superficially the atmosphere was polite, there was an ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cruise number :52 . Good product few tweaks needed

Review for Thomas Hardy to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
craigs1214
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 52 Riviera Cruises - MS Thomas Hardy 6th December - 11th December 2018 Cabin number : 218.- midship , Deck 2 - Balcony Cabin Total pax : 169 , Crew : 44: Decks :5 Cruise for 5 nights - Christmas Market cruise Budapest / overnight Budapest / Bratislava / Vienna / Vienna overnight / at sea / Budapest overnight Checking in was fast and expiditied perfectly , ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Riviera cruise nightmare - our first and last river cruise

Review for Emily Bronte to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Thirsk1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We commenced a 14 day cruise starting from Cologne and due to finish in Budapest. We were oblivious to the low water problems before we left. It was obvious from day 3 that there were serious river level issues. Perfect Recipe for holiday stress. We received conflicting updates , missed 2 itinerary stops , had the Nuremberg visit seriously shortened and then didn’t cruise any further from day 7 ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Find a cruise

