Launched in 2018, George Eliot is one of the latest additions to the fleet of eight river vessels all named after famous authors and operated by the U.K.-based company Riviera Travel. The line caters predominantly for British travellers, with food geared towards British tastes.

George Eliot carries 132 passengers, with cabins set aside for solo travellers, and is self-rated by Riviera as a "five-star" ship.

George Eliot Deck Plans Feature Suites on Every Deck

Unusual, for a river vessel, George Eliot has suites on the lower deck. Although all the cabins on the Emerald Deck have fixed windows that don't open, for passengers that are happy to forgo a balcony the two 183-square-foot Superior Suites, located next to the wellness area, provide an affordable suite option with extra living space that is part of the main cabin area rather than a separate room.

The rest of this deck is taken up by ten standard cabins that measure 161 square feet. On each cruise several of these cabins are allocated for single travellers with no solo supplement and are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Standard cabins, measuring 172 square feet, make up the majority of staterooms on the middle Ruby Deck. These cabins all have large panoramic windows that slide down to create a French balcony. The pair of Superior Suites on this deck measure 194 square feet and are situated close to the restaurant.

In addition to regular cabins and Superior Suites, which measure 172 square feet and 194 square feet respectively, the upper Diamond Deck also has four 253-square foot Deluxe Balcony Suites with walk-out verandas. All of the suites on this deck are situated close to the ship's lounge.

All passengers in suites and cabins on the Diamond Deck benefit from Riviera Plus perks which include L'Occitane toiletries, a bottle of chilled Prosecco and fresh fruits on arrival, complimentary evening aperitif and a smart handset with features that include maps, translator, currency converter, unlimited calls and text messages. Passengers in the Deluxe Balcony Suites also get robes and slippers. Wi-Fi and a 24-hour tea and coffee station are free for all passengers.

George Eliot is a light and airy vessel, with large windows and a glass roof above the lobby. It is elegantly decorated in a classic style that features extensive use of sustainable wood, polished brass fittings, decorative wrought iron staircases and marble floors.

Onboard Amenities on George Eliot Include Small Gym, Splash Pool on the Sun Deck

The heart of the ship is the Panorama Lounge, which also has a bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the passing scenery and in the evening the onboard pianist plays in the lounge.

The main restaurant is on the Ruby Deck, which operates on a free seating basis with tables for up to six passengers, and serves buffet breakfast, buffet lunch and a four-course served a la carte dinner. This Bistro, on the Diamond Deck, is a smaller venue, available to all passengers free of charge, and serves an earlybird breakfast, light lunch and dinner.

Other facilities include a small gym and sun deck with a splash pool, putting green, chairs and loungers.

George Eliot Offers High Levels of Personal Service

As one of Riviera's smaller river vessels, George Eliot carries just 132 passengers -- far fewer than other mainstream European ships which cater for up to 200 or more -- and provides an intimate cruise experience with high levels of personal service from the 36 crew members.

George Eliot Itineraries Focus on Europe's Popular Rivers

George Eliot sails on the Rhine, Moselle and Dutch waterways including spring bulbfield itineraries to see the tulips in bloom.

George Eliot Stats

The ship measures 360 feet and carries 132 passengers at full occupancy with 36 crew.