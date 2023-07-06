  • Write a Review
William Shakespeare Review

11 reviews
Riviera Travel, which operates river cruises throughout Europe and on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia, has added a new ship to its European fleet.

The 140-passenger William Shakespeare sails seven-night itineraries on the Rhine. A sister vessel to Lord Byron, the ship features contemporary decor that includes sustainably sourced tropical hardwoods and brass and wrought iron fittings. The ship's three passenger decks have been named after Shakespearean characters -- Hamlet, Othello and Romeo -- and the main public space, the Globe Lounge, takes its name from the 16th-century London theatre that showcased the Bard's plays.

The majority of cabins are 161 square feet. There are four 245 square feet suites located toward the center of the upper Hamlet Deck. They have balconies, each with room for a table and chairs. The other cabins on the upper deck and middle Othello Deck have floor-to-ceiling glass windows and French balconies. Both panes of glass on the windows slide back over the outside of the ship to open the whole window aperture to the fresh air. Cabins on the lower Romeo Deck are 151 square feet and have smaller fixed windows.

Meals are served in the dining room on the middle deck, which has an open dining set up, and evening dinner features silver service. To the rear of the ship on the upper deck is the Midsummer Bar; in the evening, it's used for an intimate dining experience where the chef serves signature dishes to 24 diners. This can be reserved onboard at no extra charge. The panoramic Globe Lounge is located forward on the upper deck, and the ship also has a sun deck.

By Jeannine Williamson, Cruise Critic contributor

Passengers: 140
Crew: 35
Passenger to Crew: 4:1
Europe

Riviera Travel William Shakespeare Cruiser Reviews

Excellent i every way

Shakespeare which we found much more comfortable and welcoming than the Emerald Star ship, which is all chandeliers, chrome and glass.Read More
silverswimmer

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

I Provided A Night's Entertainment and Prizes

Vienne is a beautiful ancient Roman city and instead of leading the just 68 passengers on a proper informative walking tour, the Cruise Staff sent us off with a map on our own.The Cruise staff had 2 trivia quiz nights and the Captain's reception for entertainment -- that's it!Read More
PenguinLady007

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A very disappointing cruise with Riviera Travel on the MS William Shakespeare

You advertise the following top liners: “State-of-the-art, five-star MS William Shakespeare” the “luxurious cabins and excellent facilities are undoubtedly the very best on cruise ships today”.Read More
Pepper99

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Good but should have been better

Cabin and bathroom decent size.Captain's night was decent.Read More
Emeraldisle2546

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Riviera River Cruises Fleet
William Shakespeare
11 reviews
Emily Bronte
4 reviews
Thomas Hardy
5 reviews
