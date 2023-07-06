  • Write a Review
Oscar Wilde Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
5 reviews
0

Riviera Travel welcomed the 169-passenger Oscar Wilde -- identical to Emily Bronte and Thomas Hardy -- to its growing fleet of river ships in May 2017.

The Swiss-built Oscar Wilde will traverse the Rhine offering one-way and return itineraries from Cologne exclusively to the British market.

Like its sister ships, the vessel contains 86 all-suite cabins of three varying sizes, including the 183-square-foot Suites, the 210-square-foot Superior Suites and the 274-square-foot Deluxe Balcony Suites.

Aside from their size, the major difference between suites is their window size. Suites on Emerald (lower) Deck contain a small window, while Suites on Ruby (middle) and Diamond (upper) Decks contain large floor-to-ceiling French balconies. Superior Suites also contain French balconies, while the Deluxe Balcony Suites contain spacious balconies, featuring a table and two chairs.

All suites contain twin beds pushed together to form a double bed, a table and two chairs, flat-screen TV, hair dryer, safe, mini-bar, telephone and tea and coffee making facilities. Marble bathrooms feature rain showers (but no baths) and Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries. Deluxe Balcony Cabins offer slippers and bathrobes in cabins, whereas passengers in other cabin categories have to request them at reception.

The ship's lobby has a spacious and plush feel, with marble flooring and rich finishes. The ship's small boutique and guest services is located in the lobby area.

Oscar Wilde's main dining room, the Restaurant, offers a buffet breakfast and lunch and a four- or five-course waiter service dinner. Alternatively, passengers can dine in the ship's Bistro for a specialty lunch or dinner. There's no fee, but passengers need to book ahead for a table in The Bistro at night due to limited seating. The Bistro is also the place where passengers can pick up 24-hour complimentary tea and coffee.

The Panorama Lounge -- the ship's only lounge bar -- is open from morning through late at night, serving everything from coffee and soft drinks to beer and cocktails.

There is a hair salon, nail bar and small fitness room onboard. The ship's sun deck features a small splash pool and a mini-putting green, along with plenty of areas to sit or lounge outside.

Entertainment is in the form of a nightly pianist in the lounge bar and enrichment includes destination talks.

Like with all Riviera Travel river cruises, return travel to your embarkation port and transfer to the ship are included. Excursions, in the form of a light walking tour, are also included in ports where the line deems the port big enough for a tour. All tours are conducted in English by a local guide, with useful Quietvox headsets (provided in cabins) to make it easier to listen to guides during excursions.

Wi-Fi is also included onboard the ship, however drinks and gratuities are excluded. The ship also features eight bikes with helmets for passengers to use free of charge.

Pros

High-standard of cuisine, stylish cabins and smart public spaces

Cons

Lack of onboard enrichment and entertainment

Bottom Line

An elegant vessel with a refined ambiance, targeting the British market

About

Passengers: 169
Crew: 44
Passenger to Crew: 3.84:1
Launched: 2017
Shore Excursions: 113

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam

Find an Oscar Wilde Cruise

Any Month

Where does Oscar Wilde sail from?

Oscar Wilde departs from Budapest and Amsterdam

Where does Oscar Wilde sail to?

Oscar Wilde cruises to Cologne, Koblenz, Mainz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Budapest, Bratislava, Durnstein (Krems), Vienna, Linz (Salzburg), Amsterdam, Arnhem, Antwerp, Ghent, Brugge (Bruges), Cochem, Trier, Speyer, Basel, Bucharest, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, and Passau

How much does it cost to go on Oscar Wilde?

Oscar Wilde Cruiser Reviews

Crew were wonderful.

After several ocean cruises, we decided to take a river cruise and chose the Oscar Wilde from Riviera Travel including the Rhine gorge, finishing in Basel. We took the Eurostar from St.Read More
pollyshill

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Wonderful experience

Make sure you do all the excursions as there is nothing else to do on the boat other than relax and if, by chance, the weather is not good then you have to stay inside while virtually everyone is on their excursions.You spend more time in Basel and can join the boat early giving yourself time to settle in before a long days excursion the next day.Read More
mmpb

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Not For Us

Restricted meal times for breakfast, this finished by 9 am so no chance of a lie-in and no food until lunch..I feel the bistro should be open in the morning, just serving croissants and toast between 9 am and 10:30 so that passengers have a choice, there was room service available for continental breakfast however if you were still in your cabin after 9 am the cabin steward was knocking on the door asking you if you wanted your cabin serviced so we felt pressured into leaving the cabin..Read More
NightWoman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Brilliant.

And please get the young lady who does the cooking (or is it Chefing) some help at lunch time.The only other observation I would make is that the menu in the the Bistro at lunch time needs to change every day or at least 2 or 3 times during the week.Read More
andyandden

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

