Established in 1984, Riviera River Cruises has grown into one of the U.K.'s largest providers of European river cruises. Offering quality cruises at a value-for-money price, the line's maintains a British vibe that is evident via its tea and coffee-making facilities in all cabins -- a rarity on river vessels.

Not for: Luxury travelers, families and the young-at-heart looking for lots stimuli

With shore excursions included in the price, you'll find most passengers ashore during the day. In the evening, most cruisers enjoy live music in the lounge. Each ship has a sun deck, most with a splash pool and small putting green, and you'll find passengers up there as well, weather permitting. The main lounge is the social hub of the ship before and after dinner and is where briefings about the following day's activities take place.

No, but a lot is, including most excursions, travel (choice of air or rail for European cruises, and departures from regional U.K. airports), all meals and self-service tea and coffee. Extra costs include beverages, gratuities, select excursion choices, spa and beauty treatments, laundry and retail shop purchases.

Not really. The dress code is casual throughout, although most people make an effort to dress up for the welcome drinks and dinner at the beginning of the cruise and the captain's gala dinner toward the end, so you'll probably want to bring at least two nice outfits. There's no strict dress code, though.

Mainly mature Brits, but cruises are sold in the U.S and Australia, too. Most people travel as couples, although there are select sailings offering special savings for solo travelers.

At the lunch on the departure day we all queued for the salads at the bar , no-one told us until almost everyone had got through that there was hot pasta at the other end .All plates at lunch were cold even though half the offering was hot.

Heidelberg was very nice and we went up to see the views from the castle before having a coffee by the bridge.The Rhine Gorge was very nice with castles and lovely houses and vines.

We expected luxury cabins with high quality toiletries, bathrobes and towels and linens.Only one pillow per person and no spare pillows within the wardrobes was substandard and not reflective of the luxury accommodation we expected.

First of all, Riviera delivers a fantastic service in all areas...The staff on board the William Wordsworth were absolutely terrific and really couldnt do enough to ensure you had a perfect trip.

