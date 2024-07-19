Riviera River Cruises

About Riviera River Cruises

Established in 1984, Riviera River Cruises has grown into one of the U.K.'s largest providers of European river cruises. Offering quality cruises at a value-for-money price, the line's maintains a British vibe that is evident via its tea and coffee-making facilities in all cabins -- a rarity on river vessels.

We found you 106 cruises

Fallback ship image

7 Night
The Blue Danube - Ms Oscar Wilde

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Jane Austen
Jane Austen

7 Night
7 Night
Gastronomy Of The Seine - Ms Jane Austen
8 Reviews

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Lord Byron
Lord Byron

7 Night
7 Night
Gardens And Natural Beauty Of The Rhône - Ms Lord...
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Fallback ship image

7 Night
7 Night
Gardens And Natural Beauty Of The Rhône - Ms Thoma...
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Night
Burgundy, The River Rhone & Provence - Ms William...
12 Reviews

12 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

5 Night
5 Night
The Danube's Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets Fo...
4 Reviews

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
14 Night
The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...
2 Reviews

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
7 Night
Gardens And Natural Beauty Of The Rhône With Charl...
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

4 Night
4 Night
Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets For Solo Trave...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

14 Night
14 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
7 Night
Regal Rhine Cruise To Switzerland With Royal House...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
7 Night
Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & The Dutch B...
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
14 Night
Cruise The Heart Of Europe - Ms Oscar Wilde
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
7 Night
Rhine Cruise To Switzerland For Solo Travellers -...
5 Reviews

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

4 Night
4 Night
Amsterdam, Kinderdijk & The Dutch Bulbfields - Ms...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Riviera River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Riviera River cruise ships?

Mainly mature Brits, but cruises are sold in the U.S and Australia, too. Most people travel as couples, although there are select sailings offering special savings for solo travelers.

Do I have to dress up on a Riviera River cruise?

Not really. The dress code is casual throughout, although most people make an effort to dress up for the welcome drinks and dinner at the beginning of the cruise and the captain's gala dinner toward the end, so you'll probably want to bring at least two nice outfits. There's no strict dress code, though.

Is everything free on Riviera River cruises?

No, but a lot is, including most excursions, travel (choice of air or rail for European cruises, and departures from regional U.K. airports), all meals and self-service tea and coffee. Extra costs include beverages, gratuities, select excursion choices, spa and beauty treatments, laundry and retail shop purchases.

What are Riviera River’s most popular activities?

With shore excursions included in the price, you'll find most passengers ashore during the day. In the evening, most cruisers enjoy live music in the lounge. Each ship has a sun deck, most with a splash pool and small putting green, and you'll find passengers up there as well, weather permitting. The main lounge is the social hub of the ship before and after dinner and is where briefings about the following day's activities take place.

Why go with Riviera River?

  • Value-for-money river cruising on comfortable, contemporary ships
  • Geared toward older British, Australian and American passengers
  • Several departures aimed at solo travelers

Best for: Mature travelers with British tastes; older solos

Not for: Luxury travelers, families and the young-at-heart looking for lots stimuli

Riviera River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

AN EXCELLENT FIRST RIVER CRUISE WITH RIVIERA !

First of all, Riviera delivers a fantastic service in all areas...The staff on board the William Wordsworth were absolutely terrific and really couldnt do enough to ensure you had a perfect trip.Read More
User Avatar
Rivercruisevirgin

many10+ Cruises

Age 68s

Never, ever, again

We expected luxury cabins with high quality toiletries, bathrobes and towels and linens.Only one pillow per person and no spare pillows within the wardrobes was substandard and not reflective of the luxury accommodation we expected.Read More
User Avatar
Freda 123

many10+ Cruises

Age 69s

Summer Rhine Cruise

Heidelberg was very nice and we went up to see the views from the castle before having a coffee by the bridge.The Rhine Gorge was very nice with castles and lovely houses and vines.Read More
User Avatar
DANDPcruisers

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Beatuiful ship excellent crew but river cruise not for us

At the lunch on the departure day we all queued for the salads at the bar , no-one told us until almost everyone had got through that there was hot pasta at the other end .All plates at lunch were cold even though half the offering was hot.Read More
User Avatar
Lindypops

many10+ Cruises

Age 70s

