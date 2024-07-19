Riviera River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Riviera River cruise ships?
Mainly mature Brits, but cruises are sold in the U.S and Australia, too. Most people travel as couples, although there are select sailings offering special savings for solo travelers.
Do I have to dress up on a Riviera River cruise?
Not really. The dress code is casual throughout, although most people make an effort to dress up for the welcome drinks and dinner at the beginning of the cruise and the captain's gala dinner toward the end, so you'll probably want to bring at least two nice outfits. There's no strict dress code, though.
Is everything free on Riviera River cruises?
No, but a lot is, including most excursions, travel (choice of air or rail for European cruises, and departures from regional U.K. airports), all meals and self-service tea and coffee. Extra costs include beverages, gratuities, select excursion choices, spa and beauty treatments, laundry and retail shop purchases.
What are Riviera River’s most popular activities?
With shore excursions included in the price, you'll find most passengers ashore during the day. In the evening, most cruisers enjoy live music in the lounge. Each ship has a sun deck, most with a splash pool and small putting green, and you'll find passengers up there as well, weather permitting. The main lounge is the social hub of the ship before and after dinner and is where briefings about the following day's activities take place.
Why go with Riviera River?
- Value-for-money river cruising on comfortable, contemporary ships
- Geared toward older British, Australian and American passengers
- Several departures aimed at solo travelers
Best for: Mature travelers with British tastes; older solos
Not for: Luxury travelers, families and the young-at-heart looking for lots stimuli