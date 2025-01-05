Very nice ship. Clean. Big room for an inside cabin. Great location on 13th deck midship. I love all the couches and outdoor spaces the shop has to offer. We are in our 60s but love sailing Virgin. Very fun to have younger crowd. The food is Excellent. So nice not to be up charged for good food. The dinner in the Galley lacks variety though. One entree is not okay.. There seemed to not be enough ...
This was our first voyage on the VV cruise line and I’m sure it won’t be out last. We thoroughly enjoyed it!!
Pros:
1) Embarkation was a breeze. My app would not open so they sent me straight up to a customer service agent that took care of problems. They took care of us quickly, very professional and nice. The line boarding went very quickly. We went straight to our rooms as they were ...
Parts of the cruise were great, like the shows and the stops. But my first reaction was disappointment and mad at the fact that my friend that came with me and booked at the same time with the same travel agent and we both paid the same price for a single room. Well I ended up on the 13th floor with a interior single room that was very small, this I expected. But she ended up on the 5th floor with ...
Entertainment was lacking from other cruises I’ve been on Bathroom in cabin didn’t have a door
When storm came and changed plans in Bimini there was nothing to do on ship on a lighter note all crew was very helpful. The grab & go meals were very helpful the shows were not entertaining some were to raunchy The ones we did enjoy were the magician and the acrobatic show I understand it’s an ...
Just returned from 4 day Miami.Florida Keys.Bimini Virgin cruise. First, the positives:
The food was phenomenal. There are many restaurants to choose from; and you can pick times that suit you; this is unlike some other cruises that require you to dine at 6pm or 8pm in the main dining hall. Be aware that we called within 10 hours after reservations opened, I think a month before, and were ...
A wonderful experience, first cruise on Virgin. Embark was a breeze. Wristband (“The Band”) instead of a room card was so convenient (waterproof and comfortably stayed on for the whole cruise). No fumbling to find/present a card. The Band opens your cabin door and all purchases are scanned to it and linked to your account. Drink cost ($8 beers, $11 cocktails) is scanned to The Band with and ...
After reading reviews, I was expecting an outstanding experience with Virgin. Unfortunately, the cruise didn't come close to my expectations. First, let me say the ship, the service, and the logistics of the cruise were excellent.
But, the food in The Galley was mediocre, prepared too far ahead of time—soggy bottoms, tasteless fruits and breads, and dried-out tops. Dinner was hit or miss. Some ...
I’m pretty sure Virgin Voyages ruined cruising for me with any other cruise line. Why bother? They have done absolutely everything right. Kid free is one of the obvious, but there is so much more. Want to wait in line for your food? No problem. Want a server? No problem. Room service? No problem. It really is have it your way. The food actually tastes like fine dining instead of cafeteria food. ...
This was my first cruise and it was an incredible experience to say the least. The dining was immaculate. The staff was all incredible friendly. Choices on board were plentiful, making it wonderful to be on board during the sea days. There was a ton of shows and activities. But even if there was a time I was exhausted and just wanted to rest, the cabin was comfortable. Either with the bed or thr ...
We just got back from our first-ever cruise with Virgin Voyages, and wow — we’re officially converted! I didn’t expect to love it as much as I did, but they’ve completely changed how I see cruising.
One of the best parts was that there were no endless announcements or cheesy gimmicks (such as cheesy photo-taking). We felt like we were truly being treated as adults on a luxurious, floating ...